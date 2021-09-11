Why it might be a good idea to wait to buy an iPhone and Apple Watch

THE apple must launch the new iPhone at its traditional event on September 14th, as well as a new family of smart watches, the Apple Watch. And, precisely because of these releases, it might be better to wait a while to buy a smartphone or smartwatch from the technology giant.

That’s because the new devices are likely to make the old ones cheaper, leaving it up to the consumer to decide whether to buy a newly launched device or invest in an older version at a lower price than before.

It’s almost historic: usually when a new iPhone model comes out, the old one gets cheaper — if only a little bit. But it is worth saying that, even if this reduction occurs, it will not be exactly after the launch, it may take weeks, or a couple of months, for this effect to materialize.

In 2020, with the launch of the iPhone 12, what happened immediately after the event was the opposite, and the iPhone 11 and XR ended up having a considerable price increase here in Brazil.

The 64-gigabyte version of the 11 went from R$4,999 to R$5,699, about a month after the announcement of the iPhone 12. The XR went from R$4,299 to R$4,999. In the United States, however, both smartphones experienced a price drop of around $100.

Now, on the eve of the likely iPhone 13 announcement, the same 64GB iPhone 11 is priced at around R$3,869, while the XR, with the same memory capacity, can be found for up to R$2,500. Even with low prices, it’s better to wait: they could drop even further after next Monday (14).

The trend is for stores to try to get rid of cell phones stocks, since the manufacture of the older ones (such as the iPhone 11) may be discontinued.

The ideal, according to Karen Haslam, editor of the Macworld.uk website, which specializes in coverage of Apple products, is “to wait one to two months after the launch, for demand and supply to come into balance and for problems with new ones. cell phones are identified and (hopefully) fixed”.

Even so, the drop in prices is not likely to be as big for some factors.

In a ranking released earlier this year, the website BankMyCell said that the iPhone is twice as cheap as a cell phone with the Android operating system.

The devaluation of cell phones with Google’s operating system was 33.6%. Apple’s smartphones were only 16.7%. Data refer to the year 2020.

While Samsung’s Galaxy S20 has devalued 34.7% since its launch last year, the iPhone 11 has dropped just 12.8% since 2019, with the Apple cell phone’s Pro version seeing its price the most. fall, devaluing 21.3%. The iPhone could lose 45.4% of its sales value in two years. Android, 71.4%.

Another situation that could end up impacting prices is the scarcity of chips for electronic devices — both the iPhone and the Apple Watch.

For Fabro Steibel, executive director of the Institute of Technology & Society of Rio de Janeiro (ITS), this should affect “expected sales and evolution”. “Last year’s Macbook line won the M1 [chip da Apple], which has been expanding, but for this event now it’s kind of cosmetic or waiting for what’s coming. There shouldn’t be a lot of news”, he explains.