Widow of Paulinho, from Clothes Nova, says she is not pregnant with the singer

Paulinho and Elaine (Photo: Reproduction/Facebook)

Psychologist and lawyer Elaine Soares Bastos, 52, widow of Paulinho, vocalist of Clothes Nova, explained that she wants to have a child with the singer, who died in December 2020, but who is not yet pregnant. She had posted on social media the image of a belly, which was mistaken as a pregnancy confirmation.

In the publication, made last Monday (6), the day the musician would turn 69, she said that soon the baby “will be here”. The new clarification, that she is not pregnant yet, but that she intends to undergo artificial insemination soon, was made this Friday (10), in the program Balanço Geral (Record).

“This is the biggest birthday present for both of us. Remember the gametes we froze and that I’m the only one allowed to use? Yeah. Soon our baby will be here. My best gift. Thanks daddy,” the widow wrote on Instagram on Instagram last day 6.

This Friday, Elaine said that she intends to do the insemination, soon, using frozen gametes from the musician, who died as a result of Covid. The couple had started a fertilization process in 2009.

“I couldn’t get pregnant. Now I removed this material so that I can have a baby, my egg and his sperm,” she explains, who is awaiting tests for the procedure. “I’m going to give him this baby so we can continue this beautiful love story we live.”

The psychologist wages a fight in court against Twigg de Souza Santos and Pedro Paulo Castor dos Santos, sons of the musician, to request recognition of a stable union with Paulinho and, consequently, become part of the inheritance. She claims not to have been included in the inventory.

Paulinho’s son, Pedro Paulo, filed a lawsuit at the 7th Court of Successions and Orphans of the TJRJ, on December 16, 2020, to enter the inventory of the artist’s assets. In the process he also enabled his sister, Twigg Souza Santos.

On January 11, 2021, Elaine filed a petition, in the same process, requesting her qualification in the inventory. Sought, the psychologist did not respond to requests or answer phone calls. However, to the magazine Quem, she said that her children want her to become a “beggar”.

“Paulinho called me ‘girlfriend’. I’ve been dependent on him on the IRPF since 2006 and I’ve already joined the INSS to be entitled to a pension. What I’m doing is a common-law marriage regulation, but his children are making it difficult because they want me to go out into the street, become a beggar,” she said.

Children say they didn’t exclude Elaine

Through their lawyers, the sons of Paulinho, Twigg and Pedro Paulo, claim that Elaine was never excluded from the probate because, even if it were the case, the appropriate procedural moment does not present a hypothesis that the exclusion is appropriate.

“I reiterate that there is no possibility or adequate procedural moment for one of the heirs to be excluded, as the probate process was opened, but not even the first statements were presented. This means that neither the assets left by the deceased were presented, not even if has a will and/or other heirs,” says the note.

The lawyers claim that Pedro Paulo and Twigg established contact with Elaine in order to meet and deal with the formalities and bureaucracies resulting from Paulinho’s death, but that Elaine would have refused the meeting and alleged that she was not right at the time to deal with this matter.

“Paulinho’s children acted with extreme caution when distributing the inventory within the proper period and never excluded Elaine from absolutely any possibility. There is no confusion in the inventory, given that the assets were not yet related,” the note concludes.