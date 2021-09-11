Willian receives visits from health agents; Corinthians says half gets Atlético-GO | corinthians

A group of sanitary inspectors made a visit this Saturday morning to the home of Willian, a Corinthians midfielder. The objective was to monitor the situation of the player, who arrived from England on the 1st and, in the form filled out at the airport, undertook to quarantine for 14 days.

The agents of the Health Surveillance Center did not find the player on the spot, as Timão held the last training session before the duel with Atlético-GO this morning. They left a contact phone number with one of Willian’s employees, which he forwarded to the player.

The Corinthians board says that it consulted its legal department last Sunday, that there are no impediments for Willian to act and that he will travel to Goiânia with the delegation.

By ordinance published in the Official Gazette of the Union on June 23, foreigners coming from Great Britain are restricted from entering Brazil. Willian, being Brazilian, has no impediment to the entrance. There is, however, a quarantine commitment.

One of the passages says that: “the traveler who meets the provisions of article 3, with origin or history of passage through the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Republic of South Africa and the Republic of India in the last few years fourteen days, upon entering Brazilian territory, it must remain in quarantine for fourteen days”. Article 3 concerns Brazilians.

See too:

+ Timão will have 20 million fan tokens to sell in five years

+ Clube leads ranking of use of base athletes

Willian’s exhaustion questions the fact that, only after 11 days in Brazil, health agents sought the player. Corinthians remembers that Andreas Pereira arrived in Brazil on the 20th from England and, nine days later, he debuted with Flamengo’s shirt without any impediment.

Willian performed RT-PCR tests required by CBF protocols and tested negative.

1 of 2 Willian and Sylvinho at Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Willian and Sylvinho at Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

When contacted, Anvisa reinforced that Willian entered the country legally, had negative RT-PCR test results and that he filled in his information correctly in the Traveler’s Health Declaration (DSV). The agency reinforces that Willian has committed to a 14-day quarantine. Inspection after entry into Brazil, however, is the responsibility of the state secretariats.

The case is different from what happened with the Argentine national team players in the game against Brazil last week. By identifying false information, Anvisa considered it a sanitary crime.

