Windows 11 build 22454 clean install ISOs are now available

This build of the system was already available through Windows Update for Windows Insider Program participants

Windows Insider Program participants interested in a clean install of Windows 11 build 22454 can now download the ISOs, which have been officially made available by Microsoft. This build of Windows 11 has already been made available to program participants through Windows Update, but many users prefer a clean install to reduce potential issues.

Creating USB flash drive from

Windows 11 installation

It is important to highlight that this build has nothing to do with Windows 11 which will be released on October 5th. He comes from Microsoft’s in-house active development branch, RS_PRERELEASE, and is for the company to test development features that will be introduced as part of the first major update to Windows 11 that will be released in the first half of 2022.

Before downloading Windows 11 build 22454 clean install ISOs, make sure your computer is supported by the new operating system from Microsoft. You can check system compatibility using the updated version of the PC Health Check tool, which has been made available by Microsoft in late August. Another important detail is that Windows 11 is only available for 64-bit platforms.

Installing Windows 11 on a USB stick

to take wherever you want – step by step

Windows Insider Program participants can download Windows 11 build 22454 ISOs by visiting this link. Log in with your account registered in the program and select one of the two options from the menu Select Edition: Windows 11 Insider Preview (Dev Channel) – Build 22454 or Windows 11 Insider Preview Enterprise (Dev Channel) – Build 22454. With the desired option selected in the menu, click on Confirm to continue:



Reproduction/Fabio Rosolen

Now select the desired language for the ISO that will be downloaded using the menu Select the product language. click in Confirm to proceed after language selection:



Reproduction/Fabio Rosolen

Now just click on the displayed link to download the Windows 11 build 22454 ISO. The link created following the steps above is valid for 24 hours after its creation. You will need to repeat them if you take longer than that to click the link to start downloading the ISO.

Users interested in trying Windows 11 can join the Windows Insider Program by following the instructions in the video below:



…..

Source: Connected World