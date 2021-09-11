With Corinthians x Palmeiras in the final, coaches talk about the “largest edition” of the Women’s Brazilian Championship | Brazilian female

An event at CBF headquarters this Friday served as the launch of the final of the Brazilian Women’s Championship between Corinthians and Palmeiras. For the two coaches, the derby from São Paulo, unprecedented in the big decision, crowns the “largest edition” of the tournament.

The first game is scheduled for 9 pm this Sunday, at Allianz Parque, broadcast by SporTV.

– Not only for the final, but for what the championship showed, I believe it was, yes, the biggest edition. It has been an important growth for women’s football in the country, with investment and organization of teams. Without a doubt, a classic of this dimension in a final enhances this dispute, with the two teams with the best campaigns so far, since the first phase. Nothing more fair and deserved – said Arthur Elias, Corinthians commander and who goes to the fifth straight final of the Brazilian Nationals.

– Palmeiras and Corinthians have a centuries-old and historic rivalry. I also think it is the biggest edition and I also agree that the two best teams arrived. We will face Corinthians, which has a longer project than Palmeiras. Palmeiras, after reactivating women’s football, is in the second consecutive year in the elite. At first we reached the semifinals. We will have to play a lot of ball, because the opponent is very difficult, but we are well prepared – commented Ricardo Belli, Palmeiras coach.

Tamires and Agustina, captains of Corinthians and Palmeiras, respectively, valued the reach of the final to give even more visibility to women’s football in the country.

– It’s great to see this room with more people than last year, the interest increasing. I would like to say that my joy is great to be part of this moment. It’s a privilege. Both teams are prepared. There will be two excellent pitches, in two large stadiums. All this comes to brighten up even more – celebrated Tamires.

– It’s a privilege, you have to be happy. Women’s football is growing. Other girls were unable to experience what we are experiencing. I dream of taking this to Argentina too. My wish is that this type of situation is repeated more and more – said the “hermana” Agustina.

The second game is scheduled for September 26, also a Sunday, at 8 pm, at Neo Química Arena. The interval between decisions happens due to the stoppage of the championships next week due to the FIFA date.

For having done the best campaign in the sum of the phases so far, Corinthians has the right to make the second duel at home. It’s the only advantage. In case of two draws or a win for each side for the same goal difference, the definition goes to penalties.

Corinthians is the current champion and is looking for the first tri-championship in the history of the tournament (it also won in 2018).