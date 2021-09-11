With Marinho, Carille lists 23 players from Santos against Bahia – 10/09/2021

Coach Fábio Carille listed 23 Santos players for the match against Bahia tomorrow (11), at 9 pm (GMT), in Vila Belmiro, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship. The main new feature on the list is the return of Marinho.

The striker trained normally during the week and is recovered from a rectus femoris injury — in the left thigh — and caused a considerable bruise. Despite being reinstated, the attacker needs to recover the physical part, as he was out of action for over a month.

Luiz Felipe and Madson are not yet available to Carille. The pair, who also trained with the group throughout the week, continues to recover physically.

A probable Santos against Bahia is João Paulo, Pará, Robson, Wagner Palha and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho; Marcos Guilherme, Carlos Sánchez, Gabriel Pirani and Lucas Braga; Leo Baptistão. The team was initially published by Gazeta Esportiva and confirmed by UOL.

Below is a list of Carille’s 23 related:

Goalkeepers: João Paulo and Jandrei

Sides: Pará, Felipe Jonatan and Moraes

Defenders: Robson, Wagner Palha and Danilo Boza

Midfielders: Camacho, Gabriel Pirani, Carlos Sánchez, Jean Mota, Vinicius Zanocelo, Luizinho, Ivonei and Augusto

Attackers: Marcos Guilherme, Lucas Braga, Léo Baptistão, Marcos Leonardo, Raniel, Ângelo and Marinho