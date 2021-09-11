With moving averages falling, Brazil registers 672 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil registered 672 deaths and 15,951 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Moving averages of deaths and cases in the country continue to decline, standing at 454 for deaths and 16,970 for confirmed infections. The data are from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) released this Friday (10).

The country has a total of 585,846 deaths and 20,974,850 confirmed cases of the disease since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

lack of vaccines

Vaccines against AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 that would be used for second doses in the city of São Paulo are lacking in 98% of immunization posts in the capital. According to a survey by CNN Brazil, until 4 pm this Friday (10), of the 560 vaccination sites registered in De Olho na Fila, there is no AstraZeneca in 548. Read more.

After successive delays and frustrated forecasts in deliveries to the Ministry of Health, the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) had to resort to a donation to ensure that it would be able to manufacture the vaccine against the coronavirus with a national Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (IFA), as predicted. The help of the English laboratory was the only way to guarantee the Brazilian version of the vaccine this year. Read more.

Vaccination pace in Brazil

The Votorantim Institute released a survey on the most vulnerable cities and the most effective in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the data, the five most effective capitals are: Florianópolis, São Paulo, Palmas, Belo Horizonte and Curitiba. Read more.

Vaccination in children

Drugmaker BioNTech is poised to apply worldwide for authorization to use its Covid-19 vaccine in children up to five years old, and preparations for the launch are on track, the biotech company’s two top executives told the German newspaper “Der Spiegel”. Read more.