With scheduled time and lines, fans get to know Xiaomi’s new store in Rio – 10/09/2021

Xiaomi opened its new store in Rio de Janeiro, this Thursday (9), with the presence of about 2,000 MiFãs — as fans of the Chinese manufacturer are known. The new space, which has more than 200 m², is located in Barra Shopping, on the west side of the state capital, and is the third physical store opened by the brand in the country.

Unlike what happened at the opening of the first two stores in São Paulo, in 2019 — when there were people who stood in line for 45 hours to check out the news —, the opening in Rio was organized in order to meet all the necessary health protocols to prevent contamination of covid-19.

Those who managed to schedule a time on the company’s website had about 20 minutes to visit the store’s facilities and handle the products on display.

Visitors will be able to feel a little of what is to come in the Brazilian market. Among the novelties on display are two of the company’s most recent releases that still do not have a date to be launched here in Brazil: the Xiaomi Mix Fold — the company’s first commercial folding cell phone — and the Xiaomi Mix 4 — which has a hidden selfie camera behind the screen.

But unlike what happens with other products in the store, which can be handled by customers, these are inside an acrylic box.

more than cell phone

The space is divided between the brand’s cell phones and part of the products that are part of the Xiaomi ecosystem, which include products for home automation, lighting, beauty care, fitness, among other categories.

Those who waited their turn to enter the store, stood in a line at the mall and participated in sweepstakes for gifts and some games organized by the company.

Until Sunday (12), visits to get to know the store will only be possible by appointment through the Xiaomi website. The expectation is to receive 2,000 people a day. Starting next week, visitation will be free, respecting the limit of people in the space simultaneously.

Limited Promotions

For the opening period of the new unit, Xiaomi promoted some promotions. Prices are valid only during the event or until stock runs out. But don’t expect to see top-of-the-line cell phones or the Mi Band 6 bracelet, for example, with lower prices.

Among the promotional products is the Redmi Note 10 Pro cell phone, launched in May this year. With a 30% discount, it costs R$ 2,299.

The smart lamp device Mi LED Lamp Smart Bulb Essential, for R$99, and the Mi TV Stick device, for R$299, are other items on sale.

Strategy

The new strategy of investing in physical stores is being put into practice because the Chinese company, which previously focused only on e-commerce, noted that the initiative restricted the offer of products to Brazilians, who are a public that likes to see what is going on buy closely.

By the end of the year, another four physical stores of the brand will be inaugurated. Check where and when: