Emergency Aid Withdrawal Schedule is resumed. after the September 7th holiday, a Federal Savings Bank it again freed up new groups to gain access to the benefit’s in-kind value. The citizen must attend in person until one Bank agency or Lottery unit.

Withdrawal of emergency aid is released at Caixa and lottery agencies (Image: Reproduction/Diário do Nordeste)

The movement in the Caixa branches should remain intense. In this Thursday (09), the bank authorized again the withdrawal of emergency aid for new groups.

At this time, permission is being granted to the June birthdays. However, those born between January and May can also withdraw.

Fifth installment of 2021 emergency aid: withdrawal schedule for the general public

  • Born in January – September 1st
  • Born in February – September 2nd
  • Born in March – September 3rd
  • Born in April – September 6th
  • Born in May – September 9th
  • Born in June – September 10th
  • Born in July – September 13
  • Born in August – September 14th
  • Born in September – September 15th
  • Born in October – September 16th
  • Born in November – September 17th
  • Born in December – September 20th

Required documentation

To make a withdrawal from lottery or a branch directly with the attendant, the beneficiary must show his documentation with a photo. ID card or of Work are essential for authorize release.

However, whoever is without the records should be calm. It is also possible to withdraw from an ATM using the code generated in the Cashier app. To do this, just follow the steps below:

  • The withdrawal is carried out without a card, so click on the “Enter” button on the ATM keyboard.
  • Click on the “Emergency Aid Withdrawal” button.
  • Enter your CPF number and click the “Confirm” button.
  • Enter the six-digit code that was generated in the Caixa Tem application and press the “Confirm” button.
  • Choose a withdrawal amount and press the “Enter” button.
  • Wait for the money to be released.

For more information about the emergency aid calendars follow up our exclusive project page. Through it you have real-time access to all updates, value readjustments, contesting period and more.

Eduardo Andrade

Maria Eduarda Andrade is a Master’s student in Language Sciences at the Catholic University of Pernambuco, with a degree in Journalism from the same institution. As a researcher, she works in the area of ​​public policy, creative economics and linguistics, with a focus on Critical Discourse Analysis. In the job market, he worked in print, being a reporter for Diario de Pernambuco, in addition to advising national brands such as Devassa, Heineken, Algar Telecom and Grupo Pão de Açúcar. Currently, he is dedicated to writing the FDR portal.

