Withdrawal of emergency aid is released at Caixa and lottery agencies

Emergency Aid Withdrawal Schedule is resumed. after the September 7th holiday, a Federal Savings Bank it again freed up new groups to gain access to the benefit’s in-kind value. The citizen must attend in person until one Bank agency or Lottery unit.

The movement in the Caixa branches should remain intense. In this Thursday (09), the bank authorized again the withdrawal of emergency aid for new groups.

At this time, permission is being granted to the June birthdays. However, those born between January and May can also withdraw.

Fifth installment of 2021 emergency aid: withdrawal schedule for the general public

Born in January – September 1st

Born in February – September 2nd

Born in March – September 3rd

Born in April – September 6th

Born in May – September 9th

Born in June – September 10th

Born in July – September 13

Born in August – September 14th

Born in September – September 15th

Born in October – September 16th

Born in November – September 17th

Born in December – September 20th

Required documentation

To make a withdrawal from lottery or a branch directly with the attendant, the beneficiary must show his documentation with a photo. ID card or of Work are essential for authorize release.

However, whoever is without the records should be calm. It is also possible to withdraw from an ATM using the code generated in the Cashier app. To do this, just follow the steps below:

The withdrawal is carried out without a card, so click on the “Enter” button on the ATM keyboard.

Click on the “Emergency Aid Withdrawal” button.

Enter your CPF number and click the “Confirm” button.

Enter the six-digit code that was generated in the Caixa Tem application and press the “Confirm” button.

Choose a withdrawal amount and press the “Enter” button.

Wait for the money to be released.

