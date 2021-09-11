Wolff said he is confident for the Italian GP and the next ones in F1

Toto Wolff was delighted today at Monza, after Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton secured the front row for Mercedes tomorrow, with Max Verstappen in P3.

“It was good across the board,” Wolff told Sky Sports, “I think Max really outdone the car. He managed to pull himself together in one lap. In this respect, we are happy with our result.”

He expressed his happiness at the great performance of his two drivers, but added that it is not over yet, and that it is important to have a good performance tomorrow and on Sunday. “It depends on whether you see the world as a glass half full or half empty. We’re half empty and that’s an advantage. We can be happy about that. The critical part is trying to do well every weekend and not having dropouts.”

When asked about the team orders being used to help Hamilton in the championship, Wolff added: “It’s usually difficult when you have to give the team orders because we are all drivers and Valtteri is here on merit.”

Wolff continued: “I think we’re fine. We weren’t in Zandvoort, but there was the Max factor too. It was his home race in front of his home crowd, but let’s see what happens here and in Russia,” he added.