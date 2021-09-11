World stage goes wild with refrezh’s amazing 1v5 clutch | DRAFT5

Continues after the ad
Ismail “refresh” Ali starred this Friday afternoon (10) in a move that will certainly remain eternal in the minds of many fans of Counter-Strike. Alone against five on bombsite B of Hell, trying to avoid at all costs the elimination of heroic gives ESL Pro League S14, the Dane worked a real miracle in front of the Team Liquid.
As it couldn’t be different, the CS:GO world scene went crazy with the move that led to the elimination of Gabriel’s troops “Fallen” Toledo in the most painful and traumatic way possible. The Alexandre phenomenon “gauls” Borba, by the way, showed to be always ready for the famous zica.
Overwhelmed by the sadness of the elimination of the Professor, the Brazilians, and even the players from Team Liquid – they made no attempt to hide the frustration of one of the most painful defeats in the history of the American organization and perhaps the CS:GO.
Another of the reactions much commented on by the community was that of Casper “cadianMøller, who simply went crazy with the miracle operated by his teammate, celebrating and even kicking a chair in his celebration.
Luís “peacemaker” Thaddeus, coach of the complexity, it was surgical to recall another fact that could have changed the game’s history: at the beginning of the decisive round, FalleN tried to fish the player from the cave, but his long shot took less than 20 damage from refrezh, which would guarantee the victory of the rivals.
Richard “shox” Papillon, from the vitality, one of the greatest clutchers in the history of Counter-Strike, remembered: “This is a lesson for everyone who plays CS at the highest level: playing safe is not always the best option“, pondered the French legend.
The refrezh himself, already more restrained, spoke to the ESL in an interview that followed the unlikely event and, of course, the classification of his team: “I don’t think I’ve ever done anything close to that. It was very lucky that it happened in the last round of the third map“, pondered the Dane.
Gustavo “yel“Knittel didn’t miss the chance to play with the fact that the clutch was one of the most loved and hated weapons in the world. Counter-Strike: to Galil. refrezh, however, commented on this fact in the official broadcast of the ESL.
“I’m really bad with the MAC-10. I hate that gun, recoil sucks, so I always buy Galil in the second round. I believe it helped me“, said the Dane. The athlete also spoke about the damage suffered by FalleN at the beginning of the round, noting that everything could have been different.
“If he kills me, who knows, who knows?” he asked himself. “I’m very happy that we remained firm and strong to pursue the game in overtime.“, finished.