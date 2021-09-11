WSL Finals, last leg of the Surfing Circuit, postponed again | surfing world

This Saturday will not be the final of the World Surfing League (WSL), a stage that defines, in a single day, the champion of the 2021 season of the sport, both for men and women. The organization announced another non-competition day in Lower Trestles, California. A new call will be made this Sunday, but the event is likely to be held for Monday or Tuesday.
– There are some small waves this morning and it’s a good day for some free surfing, but we won’t be ON today. Looks like it will start picking up tomorrow. Monday and Tuesday are with fantastic forecasts. We will have great conditions Monday or Tuesday – said Jessi Miley-Dyer, vice president of the entity that organizes the tournament.
The competition will feature the presence of Brazilians Gabriel Medina, Italo Ferreira, Filipe Toledo and Tatiana Weston-Webb.
The top 5 surfers in the male and female rankings compete in the WSL Finals — Photo: WSL / Diz
After nearly 4 decades of disputes over consecutive points, WSL decided to innovate in this year’s format, marked by the cancellation of some stages due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 7 of the 10 events scheduled for the season were disputed to define the 5 finalists of each genre that will fight for the title.
Female Surfing Key — Photo: Reproduction
For having led the ranking at the end of these 7 stages, Gabriel Medina and the Hawaiian Carissa Moore will wait for the confrontations between the other 4 surfers, who were in the top-5 of the general classification, to define their opponents in the grand final. All these duels will take place in just 1 day of competition. By forecasting the waves, this day is likely to be between Monday and Wednesday of next week (13, 14 or 15/9).
Male Surfing Wrench — Photo: Reproduction