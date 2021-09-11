Xiaomi blocks smartphone use in Cuba, Iran and other “problematic” regions

For a long time, Xiaomi has always been more permissive when it comes to selling its smartphones. An example of this is that, despite being years without official representation in Brazil, many consumers could import the devices and normally use them on national soil.

This situation is repeated in several countries, including the United States. However, Xiaomi may have changed its mind and resolved block activated smartphones in countries and regions considered “problematic”.

The change was noticed by residents of Cuba, Iran, Syria, North Korea, Sudan or Crimea.

See below a photo that shows how a Cuban’s cell phone looked after Xiaomi decided to block his device: