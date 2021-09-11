You can download it! Microsoft releases first ISOs for Windows 11 vNext

This is the first time Microsoft has released ISO images for Windows 11 vNext. It is not explicitly linked to the next version of the operating system, which will be released soon, but it is a pre-release version. This is how the Dev channel works. It exists to test new features in a perpetual state of ‘vNext’.

Earlier this week, Microsoft released Windows 11 Insider Preview build 22454, the second build for the Dev channel since it split from the Beta channel. You can now download an official ISO of this build. The company is offering official Insider ISO images for Windows 11 build 22454, build 22000.132 and Windows 10 build 19044.1202.

It is also notable that Windows 10 build 19044 is available in ISO format, as it is a preview of Windows 10 version 21H2. This means that this is the only way to participate in the 21H2 test. See, Microsoft has started sending copies to the Release Preview channel, but it’s only for those who were excluded from the Beta channel for not meeting the Windows 11 requirements.

Unless you were on the Beta channel on June 24th and it was removed, there is no way to subscribe. Now at least you can install the ISO if you want.

Obviously, ISO images can be useful if you want to do a clean installation of the operating system. So now, if you want to get your hands on Windows 11 vNext, you don’t need to install Windows 11 and then subscribe to the Dev channel. You can just download the ISO and start from scratch.

As usual, there are three editions of Windows 11 (or Windows 10) you can download. This includes Windows 11, Windows 11 Enterprise and Windows 11 Home China. And of course those three come from three channels, including Dev, Beta and Release Preview. You can download Windows 11 Insider Preview ISOs here.

Looking forward to Windows 11?