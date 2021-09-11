‘You’re going to fall in love with me’ · TV News

Obsessed with Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) in In The Times of the Emperor, Tonic (Alexandre Nero) will prove his words have power. After fulfilling the promise of separating her from Samuel (Michel Gomes), the deputy will again beg her a curse. “This stubborn mule is going to fall in love with me,” will promise the villain of the Globo telenovela.

He will fill the head of Dolores (Júlia Freitas/Daphne Bozaski) with caraminho to deceive her own sister. The girl is going to lie hard when she says that she watched a kiss between her brother-in-law and Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) from her cabin.

Tonico will jump for joy when he finds out the plan worked. in the scenes that will be shown next Friday (17). He will even rehearse a speech to make himself a good guy in front of the character of Gabriela Medvedovski:

Pilar, I’m here because I heard that you and that… Young man there broke up. I came with an open heart to tell you that I have forgiven you. What has passed is forgotten, dead and buried. I am ready to take you back.

Nélio (João Pedro Zappa), however, will throw water on the bad character’s happiness. “How are you so sure they broke off their engagement?” the lawyer will ask. “Diacho, who ordered me to interrupt? Even I was believing in my good intentions”, will complain the jerk.

“I don’t understand your schism about marrying Pilar. She abandoned you at the altar,” the young man will insist. “That’s why, he hurt. Nobody gets rid of Tonico Rocha without paying the price. This stubborn mule will fall in love with me and will eat the bread that the devil crushed in my hand”, will assure the antagonist, played by Alexandre Nero.

“What about Dolores? Your commitment to the colonel?” Nelio will add. “Marry her. Because I’m going to be Pilar’s husband. And I’m going after her now. Do I smell?”

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017).

