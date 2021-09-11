Zé Trovão backs off and ends trucker blocks

Pocketnarista Marcos Antônio Pereira Gomes, known as Zé Trovão, who has an open arrest warrant and is on the run in Mexico, released a video message this Friday afternoon (10/9), announcing the end of the movement of truck drivers who he helped convene to pressure the Senate to remove ministers from the Supreme Court (STF).

Since the 6th of September, radicalized pocket members have occupied the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília. The group also blocked highways, with trucks and agricultural machinery, in most states. The declared plan was to deliver an ultimatum to Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco, but the tone is now one of retreat, echoing President Jair Bolsonaro’s note for pacification between the Powers.

“The president placed his popularity below management so that Brazil could have balance. This is very important”, Zé Trovão explained.

The militant’s arrest was requested by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) and decreed by the STF, for participating in the planning of anti-democratic acts. In the published video, Zé Trovão made a point of emphasizing that he didn’t back down.

“We are respecting a request that President Bolsonaro made to us: he asked for confidence and said that he is doing a job he could never have done if not for the movements of September 7th. Today, Brazil achieves its freedom of expression, this is guaranteed in this agreement. And, in addition, the harmony between the Powers will be starting today”, he concludes.

He also thanked deputies from the Poconarista base, such as Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP), for having filed a request for habeas corpus for him.

See Zé Trovão’s message to his followers:

In Mexico, Trovão is with another fugitive from Brazilian justice, journalist Oswaldo Eustáquio, who was again imprisoned by the Supreme Court for participating in the promotion of so-called anti-democratic acts.