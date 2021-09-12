11 landmark facts in the tragedy of September 11 in the USA

One of the indisputable landmarks of the beginning of the 21st century’s history, the attacks of September 11, 2001 in the United States had an impact worldwide, for the country where they occurred and for the deaths of citizens of various nationalities in the attacks. Check out below some of the facts involved in this tragedy.

1) On the morning of September 11, 2001, 19 men linked to the Al Qaeda organization, led by Saudi Osama Bin Laden, hijacked four planes (two American Airlines and two United) that were flying from the east coast of the United States to the west coast of the United States. parents. Two of them crashed into the towers of the World Trade Center (WTC) in New York. Another crashed into the Pentagon in Washington, and the fourth crashed in rural Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

two) There were 2,753 deaths in the planes crashing into the WTC towers. Among those fatalities are 343 New York City firefighters, 23 New York City police officers and 37 Port Authority officers. As of July this year, 1,644 of these victims have been positively identified, according to health officials.

In the attack on the Pentagon, 184 people died.

The plane crash in Pennsylvania killed 40 people, in addition to the four hijackers. It is considered that the destination of this aircraft would also be Washington. The reaction of passengers and crew on board to retake the cockpit would have led the hijackers to make the aircraft fall far from the target – thus reducing the total number of victims.

Citizens of 78 different countries died in the September 11 attacks.

3) Eighteen people were found alive amidst the rubble in the WTC area.

4) The WTC had already been the target of another terrorist attack. Held in February 1993, it caused the deaths of six people.

5) On December 13, 2001, more than three months after the attacks, the US government released a tape in which Osama bin Laden claimed responsibility for the actions.

6) There were several videos of the WTC attacks released almost simultaneously. But videos about the Pentagon bombing were only released in 2006.

7) The main costs related to the September 11 attacks:

US$ 500 thousand – Estimated expenses for the planning and execution of actions.

$123 billion – Estimated economic loss during the first two to four weeks after the collapse of the World Trade Center in New York, which includes the drop in air travel in subsequent years.

$60 billion – Estimated cost of damage to the WTC site, including damage to neighboring buildings, infrastructure and subway facilities.

$40 billion – Value of the emergency counterterrorism package approved by the US Congress on September 14, 2001.

$15 billion – Value of the aid package approved by Congress to rescue airlines.

$9.3 billion – Insurance claims arising from attacks.

8) The cleaning of Ground Zero, where the WTC was, was only completed on May 30, 2002. Cleaning up 1.8 million tons of debris required 3.1 million hours of work. The total cost was $750 million.

9) Created in 2002 in response to the attacks, the US Department of Homeland Security merged 22 government agencies into one. Among these agencies were the Customs Service, the Immigration and Naturalization Service, the US Coast Guard, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Currently, through the Container Security Initiative, more than 80% of imported marine containerized cargo is pre-filtered before entering the US.

10) On December 18, 2001, Congress approved September 11 as “Patriot’s Day” in honor of the anniversary of that year’s attacks. In 2009, Congress named 9/11 the National Day of Service and Remembrance.

11) A bill passed in 2019 by the US Senate ensures that a fund to compensate victims of the 9/11 attacks will never run out of money. It also guarantees first responders will not need to return to Congress to ask for more funding.

(Sources: CNN, NBC News, History.com)

