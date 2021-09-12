5 Tips to Eliminate Visceral Fat







visceral fat Photo: Shutterstock / Sport Life

Visceral fat can cause severe health complications. Having a sedentary life, not sleeping well and having an unruly diet are factors that contribute to weight gain. This condition occurs because of calories that are not used by the body and are converted into fat within the body – as if it were an energy store. However, when this energy is not used, fat begins to accumulate and affect health.

There are two types of fat accumulated in the body. One is one that is present between the skin and muscle tissue. It can appear anywhere on the body, such as arms, legs and chest. The other – and more dangerous – is the one present in the viscera, the famous visceral fat. It focuses on the abdominal region, between the organs and is responsible for making the belly big.

In addition to the discomfort with belly dilation, visceral fat can also generate numerous health problems, and affect the functioning of the organs – even offering a risk of death in some situations.

How to get rid of visceral fat

According to chemist, physical educator and IFBB Pro athlete, Renato Cariani, excess carbohydrates in the diet, metabolic disorders and total sedentary lifestyle are the main causes of the accumulation of visceral fat. But, on his tips channel on Youtube, he listed some attitudes that can combat this condition and reduce the belly. Check out:

1 – Increase fruit intake

The vast majority of fruits have antioxidant factors, a high concentration of fiber and a low glycemic index. Factors that, according to Cariani, help fight visceral gordia. “Start including fruit in your diet and you’ll notice your belly shrinking,” he says. The expert indicates the consumption of three fruits in particular: pineapple, apple and berries.

2 – Consume vegetables and vegetables

Like fruits, vegetables and vegetables they are high in fiber. Essential for regulating the digestive system and fighting visceral fat. “You need great sources of fiber, so that your digestive enzymatic process works better. And through a caloric deficit you can eliminate this fat”, explains the chemist.

3 – Don’t be afraid of carbohydrates

Zeroing carbohydrates is one of the main mistakes of those who want to eliminate abdominal fat. The recommendation is to cut out sweets and sugars, but do not stop eating foods such as rice, oats and potatoes. According to Cariani, carbohydrates are essential for giving muscle energy.

4 – Perform aerobic exercises

Running, swimming, cycling or any other activity that speeds up the heart rate and improves blood circulation are great allies for burning fat. However, people with low muscle mass need to be careful with aerobic exercise. According to Cariani, the risk is to wither and remain with a belly – the famous fake thin.

5 – Practice strength and weight training exercises

To increase muscle mass and not waste away doing aerobic activities, the best solution is weight training. “Building muscle is increasing caloric expenditure,” says Cariani. According to the chemist, carrying weight can increase basal metabolism and enhance fat burning.