57 bets from 15 states and DF win the Lotofácil da Independência

posted on 09/12/2021 10:52 AM



(credit: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil)

Lotofácil da Independência’s record prize – more than R$ 150 million – had 57 winning bets from 15 states and the Federal District. Each will receive R$ 2,791,889.55. The draw of this 2,320 special contest took place yesterday (11) at night, in São Paulo.

The 15 numbers drawn were the following: 01, 02, 03, 05, 06, 09, 12, 13, 15, 17, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25.

Bets with 15 hits were registered in the DF (1) and in the states of São Paulo (18), Paraná (5), Santa Catarina (5), Bahia (3), Goiás (3), Minas Gerais (2), Pará (2), Rio de Janeiro (2), Ceará (1), Espírito Santo (1), Maranhão (1), Mato Grosso (1), Mato Grosso do Sul (1), Pernambuco (1), Sergipe (1) . There were also 9 winning bets placed on the Electronic Channel.

other awards

The Lotofácil da Independência also awarded winners of 14, 13, 12, and 11 dozen. Each will receive between R$1,124.02 to R$5.00.

14 hits – 10,288 winning bets – individual prize of R$1,124.02

13 hits – 292,658 winning bets – individual prize of R$ 25.00

12 hits – 3,577,748 winning bets – individual prize of R$ 10.00

11 hits – 18,451,178 winning bets – individual prize of BRL 5.00

This 10th edition of the Lotofácil da Independência special contest paid the highest prize in the sport’s history. According to the Box. the biggest prize so far had been R$124.9 million, in 2020.