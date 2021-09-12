9/12 rally: Do movements that helped topple Dilma have the strength to impeach Bolsonaro?

Mariana Schreiber – @marischreiber

From BBC News Brasil in Brasilia

3 hours ago

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Protests against Bolsonaro held on June 30; analyst points out that the fragmentation of the opposition ends up weakening the mobilization against the president

The Free Brazil Movement (MBL) and Vem Pra Rua led the actions against then-president Dilma Rousseff, which boosted the impeachment process in 2016. When they started to protest in early 2015, however, the PT’s overthrow still seemed unlikely.

Vem Pra Rua did not even defend the impeachment initially, although it participated in the acts against its government. The movement for Dilma’s downfall, however, gained momentum, as successive protests attracted thousands of Brazilians to the streets, in a scenario of economic crisis and corruption scandals that wore down the PT after more than a decade in command of the country.

This Sunday (12/09), the two groups return to the main avenues of the country, trying to repeat the feat of five years ago, this time against President Jair Bolsonaro. Will they be able to lead an impeachment escalation again?

For political analysts interviewed by BBC News Brasil, there are elements potentially capable of catalyzing a new presidential impeachment process, such as the drop in popularity of Bolsonaro and the worsening of the economy. However, in the view of these specialists, MBL and Vem Pra Rua are not in a position to lead this movement alone. It would be necessary, they say, a broad articulation that brings together the opposition forces from the right to the left.

That’s because the foundation that these groups led in 2015 and 2016 no longer exists in the same way. In fact, it cracked, notes political scientist and professor at Insper Carlos Melo.

“That mass that defended the impeachment of Dilma was divided because one part is with Bolsonaro. On the other hand, it will not be easy for the MBL to add to the part they faced in 2016”, says Melo. “A part of the non-PT left, such as Cidadania, the PDT, etc., even accepts to do the act with them, but you have a part that is the PT left, some social movements, which will not go on this Sunday.”

For the Insper professor, the fragmentation of the opposition into two poles ends up weakening the mobilization against Bolsonaro. “Probably, anti-Bolsonarism will be articulated in different manifestations. Of course, this takes away the potential of mobilization”, evaluates Melo.

The assessment is the same as that of political scientist Antônio Lavareda, president of the scientific council of the Institute for Political and Economic Social Research (Ipespe).

“The MBL led in 2016 a mass that went from the center to the far right. Bolsonaro’s election resulted, to some extent, from these movements (against Dilma). A part of the actors who were on the streets in 2016 were on the streets on the 7th of September and will certainly not be on Saturday,” he says. “While this center-right does not have the capacity, in its initiatives, to bring together the entire left, it seems to me that these movements will not be able to have the same expression as in 2016.”

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Protest for the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff, in Rio, in 2015; movement for the downfall of the president was gaining momentum until 2016

Leftist actions for impeachment have been carried out since the beginning of the year by the People Without Fear Front, the Popular Brazil Front and the Black Coalition for Rights — the three bring together hundreds of black and periphery unions, social movements and collectives, such as the Homeless Workers Movement (MTST), Single Workers Center (CUT) and UNEAfro.

Josué Rocha, from the Frente Povo Sem Fedo, told BBC News Brasil that the decision was not to participate in this Sunday’s events and to call for other protests soon.

PT president, deputy for Paraná Gleisi Hoffmann, said on her Twitter account that a national act for the impeachment of leftist parties (PT, PDT, PSB, PSOL, PCdoB, PV, Solidarity, Network and Citizenship) is under construction. Bolsonaro on another date. The objective, according to her, is also to attract other parties and movements that “defend democracy”.

“While we build this great manifestation of unity for democracy, for Brazil and for the rights of the people, we encourage all acts that are carried out in defense of impeachment. The country is demanding the responsibility of the president of the Chamber (Arthur Lira) for opening the processes” , said the PT president, on the social network.

To BBC News Brazil, deputy Kim Kataguiri (DEM-SP), one of the leaders of the MBL, acknowledged that it is necessary to unify different political forces to face the acts of September 7, in which Bolsonaro gathered a large number of supporters in São Paulo and Brasilia.

He said that he did not invite PT leaders because he did not see the party opening. On the other hand, he called other politicians from the center to the left who confirmed their presence and should speak this Sunday at the act on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, such as the pre-candidate for president Ciro Gomes (PDT) and deputies Orlando Silva (PCdoB-SP ) and Alessandro Molon (PSB-RJ).

“We want to amplify as much as possible the demonstration so that all those who want the impeachment of Bolsonaro participate. It is an act in defense of democracy, an act in opposition to the seventh (September) and that, therefore, needs to be robust”, said Kataguiri.

Differences and similarities between Dilma and Bolsonaro’s crises

Political scientists interviewed by BBC News Brasil note that there are differences and similarities between the context that allowed Rousseff’s impeachment and the current scenario.

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Bolsonaro arriving at the demonstration in São Paulo on 7 September; president has the support of a quarter of the Brazilian population and has built an alliance with a good part of the Centrão

An important difference, they say, is the role of the vice president: while Michel Temer, vice president of PT, was a former political leader, with support in the National Congress, General Hamilton Mourão, vice president of Bolsonaro, does not inspire the same confidence among the parliamentarians, which ends up being a factor that reduces the interest in removing the current president.

On the other hand, the interviewees point out, opinion polls have indicated a drop in the popularity of Bolsonaro, amid the large number of deaths caused by covid-19 (more than 580 thousand) and the worsening of the economy, with high inflation and unemployment.

For Carlos Melo, from Insper, if the president’s popularity continues to decline and the street demonstrations against him gain dimension, as happened with Dilma, it is possible that he will suffer an impeachment, even with the 2022 election approaching.

At the moment, Bolsonaro maintains the support of about a quarter of the population and has built an alliance with much of the Centrão (a group of centre-right parties, the main one being the PP, by Arthur Lira and Ciro Nogueira), from distribution of federal positions and funds for investments in the electoral strongholds of deputies. With that, at least for the time being, it holds the necessary votes to prevent the opening of an impeachment process in the Chamber.

“The president showed on September 7th, once again, that his initiatives are unpredictable. And it ends up that the great mobilizer against the president is himself, through the reaction (which he provokes) to his actions. So, the conditions for a impeachment will basically depend on him,” says Lavareda.