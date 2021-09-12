9/12 rally: Do movements that helped topple Dilma have the strength to impeach Bolsonaro?

by

  • Mariana Schreiber – @marischreiber
  • From BBC News Brasil in Brasilia

Protests against Bolsonaro held on June 30

Protests against Bolsonaro held on June 30; analyst points out that the fragmentation of the opposition ends up weakening the mobilization against the president

The Free Brazil Movement (MBL) and Vem Pra Rua led the actions against then-president Dilma Rousseff, which boosted the impeachment process in 2016. When they started to protest in early 2015, however, the PT’s overthrow still seemed unlikely.

Vem Pra Rua did not even defend the impeachment initially, although it participated in the acts against its government. The movement for Dilma’s downfall, however, gained momentum, as successive protests attracted thousands of Brazilians to the streets, in a scenario of economic crisis and corruption scandals that wore down the PT after more than a decade in command of the country.

This Sunday (12/09), the two groups return to the main avenues of the country, trying to repeat the feat of five years ago, this time against President Jair Bolsonaro. Will they be able to lead an impeachment escalation again?

For political analysts interviewed by BBC News Brasil, there are elements potentially capable of catalyzing a new presidential impeachment process, such as the drop in popularity of Bolsonaro and the worsening of the economy. However, in the view of these specialists, MBL and Vem Pra Rua are not in a position to lead this movement alone. It would be necessary, they say, a broad articulation that brings together the opposition forces from the right to the left.