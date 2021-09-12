A Fazenda 13: Bil Araújo rebuts criticism for casting in the reality show with a mocking video and lists reasons to participate; watch!

by

No time for haters, brother! After much mystery and speculation, RecordTV announced some of the cast members of the 13th edition of the reality “A Fazenda“. Among the best known names, Arcrebiano ‘Bil’ Araújo stood out. However, the capixaba’s casting in what will be his third reality show — in the last 10 months, the boy appeared on “BBB21” and was part of “No Limite” — did not resonate well with part of the program’s fans, and he decided to respond in the same coin!

After the announcement of the broadcaster and also the model, the web was taken by criticism of the ex-BBB. “Bil became a party rice in reality…Nobody deserves it”, criticized a netizen in the Instagram comments. “I can’t stand the face of this homi (sic) anymore, seriously! It’s at BBB, being a jerk, that he received almost 20 votes, at No Limite without doing any f*ck… Imagine at the Farm!”, fired a second.

But it did not stop there. “Bil goes to ‘Fazenda 13’! Kkkk I thought it was a meme, how does he lend himself to such a role?”, wrote a Twitter user. “Pera (sic), is Bil going to ‘Fazenda’ too? The guy is addicted to participating in reality shows. The next tour will be ‘On Vacation with the Ex'”, pinned another.

In a video released on his social networks last night (10), Araújo retorted the ‘haters’. “’Reality inspector: Oh, another reality show for what?’. I won’t pay rent, I’ll eat and drink for free… Electricity and electricity bills I’ve never even seen, [além disso] I don’t see the bad news from Brazil”, listed it. In the caption, Bil reinforced: “And if you complain, go for more [reality], Yes”. Really mocking! Hahaha

Despite the criticism, Bil reinforced that he has a reason to participate in so many programs. “The first reality show I came out for the public, the second wasn’t giving up, but for contractual reasons, I can’t even speak. But I had physical health problems”, he remembered. “I want R$1.5 million. Guys will meet me and will like me, I have a huge audience that follows me on the networks. It will be playful Bill, who likes to party and talk”, spoke the physical instructor at the press conference. He also took the opportunity to reveal that he will not invest in relationships on the Record program.

Continues after Advertising

The justifications and responses to critics, however, did not prevent Internet users from continuing to “take one” with Bil. The boy was even the target of zueira Anamara, another ex-BBB. “You can make a couple, go to ‘Power Couple’, separate and then go to ‘On Vacation with the Ex’. And if you show that you have talent in the kitchen, ‘MasterChef’ is guaranteed! Hahahaha”, she commented in the publication. Check out the best and most comical reactions from internet users:

Continues after Advertising
Continues after Advertising
Continues after Advertising