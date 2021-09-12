A lot of power! Land Rover Defender 90 has pre-sale announced in Brazil

Presented some time ago by Land Rover, the Defender 90 model will be launched soon in Brazil and will be part of the company’s vehicle line in Brazilian territory, arriving here with a long delay compared to other regions, something that, according to the manufacturer, occurred due to unforeseen events related to the pandemic. Regarding the vehicle, Defender 90 maintains the same quality that we found in its predecessors, however it aligns what is most modern for cars with differentials aimed at experienced drivers.





economy and market

09 Sep



Tech

08 Sep

It brings a lot of power and technology, featuring a four-cylinder P300 engine powered by gasoline and 300 horsepower, 40.79 kgfm and maximum speed is 191 km/h, going from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.1 seconds, being equipped with the Ingenium 2.0l engine system that works together with the eight-speed automatic transmission to provide greater efficiency in 4×4 traction. According to information, Defender 60 was tested more than 60 thousand times by the automaker’s team and obtained all the necessary certifications, being Land Rover’s bet for the segment of premium SUV’s both internationally and in Brazil.

The construction of the car exhibits a more modern and technological look, moving away from the rustic and crude design that we found in previous generations. Modernity is not only seen on the exterior of the vehicle, as on the inside the Defender 90 sports a multimedia panel touch screen 12.3 inch with PIVI PRO connectivity and support for AppleCar and Android Auto. Going further, this version stands out for bringing 11 built-in Meridian speakers that provide a unique sound experience, as each one has a power of 400W.

The Land Rover Defender 90 also has the system Adaptive Dynamics which analyzes the terrain situation in real time and provides an immediate response to maintain driver comfort.

The manufacturer chose to maintain a raised body in this model, adding a distance of 291 mm from the ground, that is, a height of almost 30 cm, being the Land Rover vehicle that has the greatest distance between the ground and the car; in extreme cases the system It can activate the SUV’s air suspension and increase the distance by up to 145mm. A strong, lightweight aluminum monobloc construction matches the toughest bodywork the Land Rover has ever produced. It is ten times stiffer than the previous Defender, providing perfect bases for fully independent suspension” Because it focuses on uneven terrain and atypical situations, there is a big difference between its angles with other vehicles, with Defender 90 having 38º of attack and 40º of exit.

And the price?

This model is not yet available for purchase in Brazil, however its availability will begin this month, being sold for around BRL 540 thousand in the SE version, which, apparently, will be exclusive to Defender 90. For now, the automaker has not released the car’s launch schedule here, but it is expected to happen in the coming weeks. If Land Rover follows what we saw in Defender 110 the next release should have three variants: S, SE and HSE, but that is still unknown.