Actor from ‘Carinha de Anjo’ is found dead in São Paulo

Actor Luiz Carlos Araújo, 43, who participated in the soap opera “Carinha de Anjo”, by SBT, was found dead in his apartment, located in São Paulo.

In an interview with UOL, actress Marilice Cosenza stated that she tried to talk to the victim on her cell phone a few days ago. Last Saturday (11), when calling her friend, the woman saw the call go to voicemail. Worried about what might have happened, she asked her friends to go to Luiz’s apartment to check if everything was okay.

“Nobody answered the door. The doorman went, rang and smelled a very strong smell from the apartment. They called the police and a locksmith. They opened the apartment and found Luiz in bed, already deceased. It seems he was there for three, four days,” he said.

“All sad and unbelievable. As soon as I have more information, including the wake, I’ll let you know. Let us pray for him, let us remember his joy and celebrate his art as he brilliantly used to do it”, wrote Marilice on social media.

Araújo was well known for having starred in musicals such as “Lisbela eo Prisioneiro”, “O Primo Basilio” and “Girl Girl”.

