After 13 days in the fall, average covid deaths rises to 468

Brazil reported today 667 new deaths as a result of covid-19. After 13 days with a downward trend, the moving average of deaths rose 15 points, to 468, according to data obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

Altogether, the country accumulates 586,590 deaths due to the new coronavirus. Despite the increase in the moving average, this is the fourth day the number drops below 500.

It is noteworthy that the moving average is the best indicator to analyze the pandemic, as it corrects fluctuations in the data from the health departments that occur on weekends and holidays.

This year, the index was 191 consecutive days above one thousand. In the so-called first wave of the pandemic in Brazil, the maximum time that the moving average was above a thousand was 31 days

In the last 24 hours, the states registered 14,079 new positive cases of the disease, reaching 20,988,702 diagnoses since the beginning of the pandemic.

In relation to the variation of the last 14 days, eighteen states and the Federal District registered a downward trend. The other eight are stable. This data is compared with the same index from 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

Acre, Roraima and Sergipe did not register new deaths and cases. The state of Bahia did not notify new deaths due to an “instability in the e-SUS platform”, informed the Secretary of Health.

Of the five regions of the country, only the Midwest (-13%) registered stability. The others are in decline: Northeast (-35%), North (-51%), Southeast (-34%) and South (-27%).

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: fall (-40%)

Minas Gerais: fall (-21%)

Rio de Janeiro: fall (-18%)

North region

Northeast region

Pernambuco: stable (-15%)

Rio Grande do Norte: stable (-11%)

Midwest region

Federal District: fall (-23%)

Mato Grosso: stable (-9%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: fall (-44%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: fall (-31%)

Santa Catarina: stable (-4%)

Ministry of Health data

In the last 24 hours, 712 new deaths caused by covid-19 were reported in Brazil, as reported by the Ministry of Health in a bulletin released today. The disease has caused 586,558 deaths to date across the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

By the numbers of the folder, there were 14,314 positive tests for covid-19 between yesterday and today in Brazil. Since March 2020, the total number of infected has reached 20,989,164.

According to the federal government, there have been 20,029,040 recovered cases of the disease so far, with another 373,566 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, G1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.