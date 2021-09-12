After separation, Grazi Massafera enjoys a trip to Europe with friends and Caio Castro ‘some’ from social media

It is said that everyone has their own process for dealing with the end of a relationship. That’s how it has been with Grazi Massafera, 39, and Caio Castro, 32. The artist, in recent days, has shared with fans moments of her trip to Europe: she has already been to countries like Portugal and France, where she is at this end of week. There, he even took trips with friends like Bruno Gagliasso and Giovanna Ewbank.

Caio is more discreet. Last Saturday, for example, he had his Instagram account deactivated, without giving details about why he took action. The “disappearance” drew the attention of fans, who have already speculated that the actor’s reclusive moment is due to the breakup.

Grazi Massafera and Caio Castro break up, confirms the actress: ‘We ended our story’

“What do you mean Caio deleted his Instagram. What a sh#$!”, lamented a fan. “Caio turned off his Instagram, hopefully everything is fine. Hoping that everything goes back to normal soon,” says another message dedicated to the actor, on the web. “Disabled for personal reasons, let’s give him a break,” says another message. On social networks, there are internet users, however, who believe that it could be some publicity action by the artist.

Grazi with friend in Portugal Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

Grazi, in turn, has shown clicks from his trip. She passed through the city of Fátima, in Portugal, found a friend there and went to France. There, she appeared beautiful while she was getting ready to go to another friend’s birthday. The event was also attended by Bruno Gagliasso and Giovanna Ewbank, who are in the French capital.

Hours before, the actress also accompanied her friends and children on a trip to Disney, in Paris.

Message displayed when clicking on Caio Castro’s profile on INstagram, this Saturday night Photo: Reproduction

Caio and Grazi announced the end of their relationship at the end of August. “We were never one to talk about our relationship, we never exposed much about us and it will not be now that I will feed this type of report. But inventing a story of betrayal is more than lack of respect. We decided to separate for our reasons. We were mature and respectful. first of all, our love,” said his statement at the time, which denied any betrayal.