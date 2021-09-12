After the end of the union with Marília Gabriela, Reynaldo Gianecchini reveals that he no longer wanted to marry

In an interview with ‘Hora da Naná’, the 48-year-old actor Reynaldo Gianecchini revealed that, after separating from Marília Gabriela in 2006, to whom he was married for seven years, he no longer felt like marrying someone. .

When talking about his relationship with the journalist, the artist was full of praise. “I was super married, I loved being married, I was married for almost nine years and it was a big wedding. All thinking as a couple, divided, very well spoken, very much loved. I consider a beautiful relationship that I had, but after that, something in me never returned to this place”, he said.

When asked about the most romantic thing he has ever received, Reynaldo told a curiosity about the beginning of his relationship with Marília. “When I started dating Marília [Gabriela], I lived abroad… I was a model and travels a lot, a lot. When we started seeing each other – and it wasn’t even dating, we were enchanted – Marília always took a flight and would meet me on full moons, because when we met, it was a full moon”, he revealed.

Gianecchini, who had a contract with TV Globo for over 20 years, did not see his bond renewed in 2021. The artist’s next commitment as an actor is with the series ‘Good morning, Veronica’, on Netflix.

See too

+Deolane Bezerra, widow of MC Kevin, reveals that she had surgery on her vagina



+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Schumacher’s wife and son talk about ex-pilot’s health

+ “Gourmet” charcoal that doesn’t get your hands dirty becomes a meme on social media; listen

+ Mother finds 2-year-old son dead with a note on his side when he gets home



+ Quick and easy peanut pave recipe for the weekend



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach