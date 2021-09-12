After the rise in fuels, Uber and 99 announce app tariff adjustments

Since last year, fuels have been undergoing periodic adjustments and increasing the amount charged at the pumps, with an increase of 31.09% in gasoline and 40.75% in ethanol in the last year being reported, a transfer that directly reflects on the finances of Brazilians and harms especially application drivers. According to information from the Association of Application Drivers of São Paulo (AMASP), in the last 12 months the categories had an output of about 25% of workers due to the high price charged for fuel and lack of readjustment in earnings by platforms.





economy and market

28 Jul



Curiosity

17 Aug

This week both Uber and 99 announced readjustments in the gains of drivers who continue working in the applications, being a way to adjust the transfers to the growing increase in fuel.

Review on Uber

Uber announced that it will increase drivers’ earnings due to rising fuel prices. the transfer of the amount will be 35% about each race in the UberX category in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. It is expected that there will also be an increase in other regions, but this information has not yet been released. The company claims that this change will not affect the end consumer, who will continue to pay the same amount for their trips, as reported by Uber in a note to the G1 portal. Partner driver fares have been a factor affecting the service’s usability in recent months, as the time to get a race has increased considerably, while car availability has decreased, Detective TC found.

Revised at 99

Unlike Uber, 99 will pass on to users the readjustment of drivers’ earnings, and the increase in the price of races should be of 10% to 25%, a rate that will be applied in 20 metropolitan regions of the country, including the cities of São Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Brasília and Salvador, in addition to several others. According to 99, the increase will be transferred directly to the platform’s partner drivers, that is, the company will not earn more on the new fees.

The increase reviews the earnings of partner drivers and was defined taking into account the maintenance of the platform’s balance, to enable the population to continue to have access to a cost-effective, safe and efficient means of transport” 99

What did you think of these readjustments? Do you believe that the problem of finding races will be solved? Tell us, comment!

Uber Developer: Uber Technologies, Inc. Free – offers in-app purchases Size: Varies with platform