Al-Qaeda Releases VIDEO on Anniversary of Sept. 11 Attacks

Al-Qaeda-linked channels have released a video on social media to commemorate 20 years of the 9/11 attacks.

The terrorist group was responsible for the attack that caused the death of 2,977 people, in addition to the 19 hijackers of the planes.

In the recording, Al Zawahiri, leader of the group, appears dressed in a tunic and presents himself with a long white beard.

He speaks for over an hour on various subjects, in particular the Palestinian cause.

Rumors about the death of the terrorist leader

Al-Qaeda released the video in light of rising rumors about its leader’s poor health or even possible death.

According to UN Security Council reports, Al Zawahiri is somewhere between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The record does not contain details about the recording date.

However, Zawahiri cites the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.

“Today [os EUA] they are leaving Afghanistan, destroyed and defeated after twenty years of war”, he said.

He also took the opportunity to call for a “war” in which “the whole world is the battleground”, since “exhausting an enemy equipped with the latest weapons does not require huge resources”.

