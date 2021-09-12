Alexa, Siri and Google are accused of listening in on conversations even when they shouldn’t – Link

Voice assistants are accused of violating users’ privacy

Tech giants have long encouraged the use of smart speakers in our homes and cell phones, trying to convince consumers to rely on voice assistants for whatever needs arise. But there are people concerned that these devices are recording even when they shouldn’t—and they’re taking their fears to court.

Earlier this month, a judge ruled that Apple will face a lawsuit filed by users in federal court in California, which accuses the company’s voice assistant, Siri, of improperly recording private conversations.

The judge said most of the lawsuit could go ahead despite Apple’s request that it be dropped. Oakland Federal District Court Judge Jeffrey S. White dismissed a part that involved economic harm to users. But he decided that the plaintiffs, who are trying to turn the lawsuit into a kind of class action (known in the United States as “class action”), could continue with claims that Siri was sued spontaneously, recorded conversations it shouldn’t, and forwarded the information to third parties; therefore violating the privacy of users.

The case is one of several that have been brought against Apple, Google and Amazon that involve allegations of privacy violations through voice assistants. The technologies, often called by their names – Siri, Alexa and, not surprisingly, Google – aim to help with everyday tasks. They connect to speakers and can play music, activate a timer, or add an item to a shopping list.

Companies deny that they are listening to their users’ conversations for any purpose other than helping with tasks or playing music. Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Apple mentioned records of the lawsuits and Google said it will fight the lawsuit.

This type of technology is designed to be activated by hearing its “activation word,” said Noah Goodman, a professor of computer science and psychology at Stanford University. This is a challenging task because voices often vary considerably from person to person.

As hard as companies may try, it is unlikely that they will “completely get rid of these improper activations,” he said.

This lawsuit, and a similar one against Google, which is also pending in California’s federal court system, threatens to put companies once again in a bad light because of the way they handle the private information they collect from millions of users. Voice assistants soared in popularity – the eMarketer estimated at the end of last year that 128 million people in the US would use at least one of them monthly.

However, as their popularity grows, more people are raising concerns that they might be listening too much.

An investigation of the Washington Post in 2019 he discovered that Amazon kept a copy of everything Alexa recorded after it thought it had heard its name – even if users weren’t aware of it.

The lawsuit against Google is brought by attorneys for the same plaintiff and alleges that the company should not be using information collected when its voice assistant was incorrectly activated for advertising, according to Reuters.

In response to the lawsuit, Apple said it does not sell Siri recordings and that the recordings are not associated with an “identifiable individual”.

“Apple believes privacy is a fundamental human right and has developed Siri so that its users can turn it on or off at any time,” the company said in its request to overturn the lawsuit. “Apple is actively working to improve Siri and to prevent it from being wrongly activated, as well as providing visual and audio cues (recognized by multiple applicants) so users know when Siri is triggered.”

In an emailed statement, Google said it keeps the information secure. “By default, we don’t retain your audio recordings and we make it easy to manage your privacy preferences, with things like simple answers to your privacy questions or activating guest mode,” said spokesperson José Castañeda. “We contest the allegations in this case and will defend vigorously.”

Voice assistants must be activated when requested – saying “What’s up, Siri” for example – but the lawsuit alleges that the claimants saw their devices activate even when they didn’t say the activation word. Such conversations were recorded without their consent and the information was then used to target ads to them and sent to third parties for analysis, they allege.

“These conversations took place in their homes, rooms and cars, as well as in other places where applicants Lopez and AL were alone or had an acceptable expectation of privacy,” the lawsuit alleges.

In 2019, Apple discontinued the use of a practice that allowed human reviewers to listen to and “rate” recordings made with Siri. At the time, the company said it used computer-generated transcripts for analysis. Technology companies say they use these analytics to find out what’s working and what’s not, in order to improve their products.

A few months later, the Associated Press reported that Apple had once again started using people to listen to recordings, but was giving users the option to opt out of this practice on their devices.

The lawsuits ask companies to bear the consequences of what they do when they hear something they shouldn’t. Nicole Ozer, director of technology and civil liberties for the American Civil Liberties Union in California, said the lawsuits are a sign that people are realizing how much information voice recognition technology is collecting. “I think this action is part of the process of people finally starting to understand that Siri doesn’t work for us, but for Apple,” she said. /TRANSLATION OF ROMINA CACIA