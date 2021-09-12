America confirms evolution, wins Athletico and is close to escape from Z-4

América confirmed its evolution in the Brazilian Championship and won for the second time in a row in the competition. This time, the victim was Athletico-PR, who saw Coelho be better and make it 2-0, with goals from Felipe Azevedo and Lucas Kal, one at each time.

Now, América is tied with Bahia, the first team outside the Z-4, with 21 points, but loses to Bahia in the number of victories (6 to 5).

America started better, with good movement and managed to keep the ball in attack. However, the goalkeepers had little work. From the initial 15 minutes, Athletico-PR managed to balance the actions and find spaces.

The first scare for America came in the 36th minute, when Bissoli hit the net after a rebound by Cavichioli. For two minutes the VAR analyzed the play and confirmed Richard’s offside at the start of the play. Relief for Americans.

But in the second half, America was even more relieved. In the second minute, Felipe Azevedo, as an element of surprise, appeared behind the defense, and headed into the back of the goal, with no chance for Santos, after a good cross by Juninho.

And the game marked the debut of Argentine Mauro Zárate. And it was from his feet the pass to Lucas Kal’s goal, to give even more tranquility to the American team.

America x Athletic-PR

Reason: 20th round of the 2021 Brazilian Championship

Location: Arena Independência, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Goal: Felipe Azevedo, Lucas Kal (Am)

Yellow cards: Felipe Azevedo (Am); Abner (At)

America

Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Eduardo Bauerman, Ricardo Silva and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho, Ademir (Alê) and Fabrício Daniel (Berrío); Ribamar (Zárate) and Felipe Azevedo (Rodolfo). Technician: Vágner Mancini

Athletic-PR

Saints; Marcinho, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Abner; Christian (Renato Kayser), Richard, Erick and Terans; Pedro Rocha (Carlos Eduardo) and Bissoli (Jader). Technician: Paulo Autuori

