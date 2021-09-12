América-MG debuts Zárate with victory against Athletico-PR

O Athletic-PR completed its seventh consecutive round without winning for the Brazilian championship this Saturday afternoon. At Independência Stadium, the America-MG Argentine Mauro Zárate debuted with a 1-0 victory and gained momentum in the fight to escape the relegation zone.







América-MG wins Athletico-PR 1 to 0 Photo: Gilson Junio ​​/ Gazeta Press

Coming from a streak of six defeats and a draw, the Athletic-PR continues with 24 points and occupies 10th place in the Brazilian championship. already the America-MG counts 21 points and is in 17th place, still within the relegation zone, as it has one less victory than Bahia.

For the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, the Athletic-PR back to the field to face Santos at 9:30 pm (GMT) this Tuesday, in Vila Belmiro. already the America-MG plays Corinthians at 6:15 pm on Sunday, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship, at Neo Química Arena.

At 36 minutes of the first half, on the left side of the area, Richard hit the cross, Matheus Cavichioli partially defended and, on the rebound, Bissoli scored for the Athletic-PR. However, the bid ended up being canceled by the VAR due to Christian’s impediment at the origin.

After getting scared in the initial stage, the America-MG managed to open the scoring after 2 minutes into the second half. Without being bothered by the marking, Juninho crossed from the right and Felipe Azevedo, inside the area, headed hard to overcome goalkeeper Santos.

O America-MG knew how to exploit the favorable moment and extended the advantage 24 minutes into the second half. Placed in Ribamar’s place, rookie Zárate scored with Patric on the right and crossed low for Lucas Kal to score the home team’s second goal.

DATASHEET

AMERICA-MG 2 x 0 ATHLETICO-PR

Local: Independência Stadium, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Date: September 11, 2021, Saturday

Schedule: 4 pm (from Brasilia)

Referee: Marielson Alves Silva (BA)

Assistants: Elicarlos Franco de Oliveira and Edevan de Oliveira Pereira (BA)

VAR: Rodrigo Dalonso Ferreira (Fifa-SC)

Yellow cards: Felipe Azevedo (AMG); Abner (APR)

Goals:

AMERICA-MG: Felipe Azevedo (2min of the 2nd Half) and Lucas Kal (24min of the 2nd Half)

AMERICA-MG: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Bauermann, Ricardo Silva and Marlon; Lucas Kal (Zé Ricardo), Juninho and Ademir (Alê); Fabricio (Berrío), Felipe Azevedo (Rodolfo) and Ribamar (Zárate)

Technician: Vagner Mancini

ATHLETICO-PR: Saints; Marcinho, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Abner; Richard, Christian (Renato Kayzer), Erick and Pedro Rocha (Carlos Eduardo); Terans (Márcio Azevedo) and Bissoli (Jader)

Technician: Paulo Autuori