Ana Vilela talks about depression and ‘Trem-Bala’ haters: ‘It’s something that affects’ – 11/09/2021

“Hold your child on your lap, smile and hug your parents while they’re here. That life is a bullet train, partner, and we’re just a passenger about to leave.” Most likely, you’ve already heard an excerpt of the song “Trem-Bala”, by singer Ana Vilela, 23. What you may not know is that, even after five years of the sound’s release, it still causes “discomfort” in some people, mainly to internet haters.

In a Twitter account, Ana asked people not to send posts talking about the song. “I have depression and would not like to hear comments from anyone other than my own head that my work is rubbish,” he wrote.

In an interview with Live well, the singer said that since the beginning of the pandemic, when the panic and anxiety attacks worsened, she was diagnosed with depression. “I started therapy and she indicated that I go to a psychiatrist. I was diagnosed with depression. I had several personal and professional problems, in addition to the pandemic itself,” she says.

Since she started working with music and saw “Trem-Bala” explode in 2016, the artist was already feeling anxiety and went into therapy for a while, but more recently, the crises got worse. Ana reports having difficulty dealing with internet haters. It’s something that doesn’t make any sense to her.

“It’s really crazy that people get so upset just because the music plays a lot. That’s always the criticism,” he says. “Now, when the criticism goes to ‘You fat bastard, I can’t stand this kind of music any longer’, then it becomes a serious problem, something that affects us. We are all human and there is a limit to this ‘degree of coldness’, no you can accept”.

For the singer, it’s still hard to understand this kind of thing, like the hatred of people she gets on the internet. “We never really learn to deal with it. It never gets normal,” he vents.

During the pandemic, the artist’s work was very focused on the production of content for the internet, so this access to the free hatred of some internet users was more evident. Before, when I felt the affection of fans on the streets and in the shows, the haters went unnoticed.

fan love pays off

On the other hand, in this time far from the “live” affection of the fans, Ana says she has a very positive closeness with them. In the toughest times, they are a key part of making things easier to deal with. “It helps a lot in mental health,” he says.

“By strengthening ties with the fans, I had this shield too. They make me comfortable, protect me and are always there to listen to my crazy ideas”, he says.

She has groups with her admirers on WhatsApp and other apps. There, they talk about any topic. Ana says that it’s for them that she keeps making her songs. “I always say that no matter how hard we try, the feeling is that we’ll never be able to love them back. I’m so grateful to have them.”

family, friends and entertainment

In addition to the treatment with a psychologist and psychiatrist, the singer explains that there are some activities that contribute to her mental well-being, such as watching funny series and videos on YouTube, singing and, of course, the company of friends and family.

Ana says that all this helps to “get your head out of certain places”. “I always talk to my friends, who also have anxiety, that seeing series that have already been watched helps a lot because you already know what will happen. I have my ‘comfort’. [confortáveis] series like ‘How I Met Your Mother’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy,'” he says.

To distract, it also has the guitar and music. She wrote some songs in this most difficult period of the depression, but prefers to tinker with the lyrics in the future. “In the creation process, when there is a moment of pain or something that bothers, it’s normal for the first lyrics to come out more aggressive, harsh and harsh. And you can mold it little by little.”

She prefers that the songs don’t reach the fans that way. In her own words, she wants to turn them into something more affectionate.

no one is alone

Ana considers the debate about depression, as well as other diseases that affect mental health, to be fundamental. “It’s showing people that they are not alone, that they do need help, and that this is more common than their image,” says the singer, a member of startup Polen’s Yellow September campaign. The project aims to demystify problems related to mental health with reports from various artists.

Furthermore, it reinforces the importance of seeking help and treatment. “I know it can be difficult to shell out an amount for this [terapia], but there are many competent bodies that carry out voluntary work. Anyway, get help and treatment.”

Hot line

If you are thinking about committing suicide, seek specialized help such as the CVV (Centre for the Valorization of Life) and the CAPS (Psychosocial Care Centers) in your city.

CVV works 24 hours a day (including holidays) by phone 188, and also answers via email, chat and in person. There are more than 120 service stations throughout Brazil.