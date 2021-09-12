In the equation designed by coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, Cruzeiro needed to add at least 10 wins until the end of Serie B to be able to dream of access. This in the coach’s view. Against Ponte Preta, the first installment of the sum came, with a meager victory, but important for the maintenance of the invincibility.

The victory at Arena do Jacaré by 1-0 made Cruzeiro reach the 10th straight match without defeat in Serie B. It was the fourth victory in this sequence, it’s true. It is still necessary to add more triumphs than draws. But the team, adding points, is gradually dispelling the initial fear: relegation.

The fact that they are not losing in Serie B directly affects the emotions of the Cruzeiro group and is reflected in the table. With the victory in Sete Lagoas and the fact that Vitória lost to Remo last Friday, they allowed Cruzeiro to open six points for the relegation zone.

The speech is still about seeking access, but the reality is still a fight against relegation. There are nine points difference to the G-4.

But, as Cruzeiro continues to win and – mainly – if it achieves a streak of triumphs, the size of the fight against relegation and the long-awaited return to the elite of the Brazilian Nationals will be proportional. This mission is in the hands, or rather the feet of Cruzeiro players.

1 of 3 Bruno José celebrates goal for Cruzeiro — Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro Bruno José celebrates goal for Cruzeiro — Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro

Having won Ponte Preta, the team only reached the sixth victory in Serie B in 23 games played. It was the first of 10 sought by Luxembourg. There is still a lot to do. But the beginning of this equation was the best possible.

In the match against Ponte Preta, Cruzeiro had positive moments and other negative ones. Dominated the first part of the initial stage, sending the ball to the crossbar and with real chances of scoring one or even two goals. Afterwards, he found himself dominated by the Bridge, also running the same risk of having the nets shaken.

Luxembourg’s moves, for the second stage, gave more quality to the pass and, in the specific case of Bruno José, more speed and objectivity to the attack. It was with him that Cruzeiro found the goal, in a bid also with the participation of Marco Antônio, another one who entered the Arena do Jacaré well.

2 of 3 Vanderlei Luxemburgo changes Cruzeiro for the second half — Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro Vanderlei Luxemburgo made changes to Cruzeiro for the second half — Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro was at risk of losing the victory until the end, being pressured by Ponte Preta. Thanks to Fábio, the historic goalkeeper from Cruzeiro, it was possible to secure the three points. For the joy of Cruzeiro fans at Arena do Jacaré, which keeps the dream alive, even if distant, of being at the end of Serie B among the top four.