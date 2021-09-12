Anderson Silva beats Tito Ortiz with spectacular 1st round knockout | boxing

At 46, Anderson Silva remains more relentless than ever. This Saturday, in his second fight since returning to boxing, Spider beat Tito Ortiz with a spectacular knockout at 1:21 min of the first round. The fight took place in Hollywood, Florida, United States, in the main co-event of Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Hollyfield, who face off in the sequence.

1 of 1 Anderson Silva knocks out Tito Ortiz in the 1st round — Photo: Reproduction/Combat Anderson Silva knocks out Tito Ortiz in the 1st round — Photo: Playback/Combat

– I wasn’t surprised by the result, because I trained for it. It’s hard work that involves my entire coaching and sparring staff. Now it’s back to training to look for a new fight – Anderson said still in the ring.

The fight this Saturday was full of controversy. This Friday, Tito Ortiz weighed 91kg at the official weigh-in, 3kg more than the combined weight between the athletes. The American’s failure made Anderson Silva publicly complain about his rival, calling him unprofessional. Despite the controversy in the balance, the fight was confirmed by the organizers.

Tito Ortiz started the fight by taking the initiative. With less than two minutes, the American connected some blows to Anderson, who was limited to defending himself. Afterwards, Ortiz even surrounded Anderson in the corner giving the impression that he dominated the fight.

A mistake. In his first moment of attack, the Brazilian connected a cross from below to the face of Ortiz, who fell hard to the ground. The referee did not hesitate to determine the knockout. Anderson Silva’s spectacular victory to the delight of the fans present in Florida.

Eliezer Silva wins on the preliminary card

The event also had two more fights on the main card and two more on the preliminary card. Opening the event, Brazilian Eliezer Silva beat American Terry Roscoe by unanimous decision of the judges (39 to 36). Eliezer was superior for most of the fight, even delivering a third-round knockdown with a straight left.

Eliezer Silva defeated Terry Roscoe by unanimous decision of the judges

Anthony Chavez and Diuhl Olguin tied on points