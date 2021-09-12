Anderson Silva puts on a show and puts out Tito Ortiz in the first round with a devastating knockout in a boxing challenge

I couldn’t even break a sweat. In his second boxing challenge of the 2021 season, Anderson Silva returned to show. in the fight against Tito Ortiz, held this Saturday (11), in Florida (USA), the Brazilian took no notice of the American and brutally ran over his rival with a knockout, which left the ‘bad boy’ off. The triumph of the MMA legend happened in the first round.

There was a lot of anticipation for the new performance of ‘Spider’ this weekend. In June, the Brazilian surprised by beating former boxing champion Julio César Chávez Jr. Now, history has repeated itself, but with a stunning knockout.

Against Ortiz, Silva came lighter for the duel. Tito couldn’t beat the established weight for the match, but, even so, the duel continued on the card.

After the show, 46-year-old Anderson now has three wins from four engagements in ‘noble art’. Defeated in the event, Tito lost on his boxing debut.

The fight

In the first round, Ortiz took the initiative with a straight-jab, but no power. The American pressured the Brazilian on the ropes and hit ‘Spider’ with a combination of blows. Anderson broke free, but saved on attacks. Silva recovered and, with a cross, put out Ortiz, who collapsed.

Jono Carroll beats Andy Vences and approaches belt

A real battle marked the confrontation that preceded the challenge between Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz. In a duel disputed between the super feathers, Jono Carroll surprised with his reaction power and turned the confrontation against Andy Vences. After 10 rounds, the Irishman was declared the winner in the majority decision of the judges.

With the victory, Carroll approaches a title dispute in the category that already consecrated Acelino Freitas, Popó. Now Jono reaches his 20th victory as a professional in boxing.

Better at the beginning of the confrontation, Vinces did not hide his disappointment with the setback. Precise and aggressive for most of the fight, the athlete allowed his opponent to evolve and saw the trick run through his fingers.

Ex-champion leaves retirement and takes away unbeaten rival

After more than three years away from boxing, David Haye came out of retirement and was left in the ring this weekend. Opponent of Joe Fournier, athlete and businessman, the 40-year veteran showed that he still has wood to burn. For eight rounds, the former heavyweight champion controlled his opponent and walked away with the unanimous decision victory of the judges.

Precise on thrusts and alert on dodges, Haye valued favoritism in bookmakers. The triumph marked the 29th positive result in the athlete’s career, who lost in four commitments.

Beaten in the duel that opened the main card, Fournier, who divides the activities of ‘businessman’ and fighter, ended up losing his unbeaten career. With the onslaughts frustrated throughout most of the match, Joe now has a setback in 10 challenges.

‘Legends Box’ results

MAIN CARD

Heavyweight: Evander Holyfield x Victor Belfort

Married weight: Anderson Silva defeated Tito Ortiz by knockout 1m31s from R1

Super featherweight: Jono Carroll defeated Andy Vences on the judges’ majority decision

Heavyweight: David Haye defeated Joe Fournier on a unanimous judges decision (79-72, 79-72, 80-71)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Super featherweight: Anthony Chavez and Diuhl Olguin tied on the judges’ majority decision (58-56, 57-57, 57-57)

Elizer Silva defeated Terry Roscoe on the unanimous decision of the judges (39-36. 39-36, 39-36)