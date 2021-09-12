Andrés Sanchez gets annoyed with agents at Willian’s house: ‘Unbelievable’ – 09/11/2021

Andrés Sanchez, former president of Corinthians, was irritated by the fact that health agents visited Willian’s home this Saturday morning (11) to check information about the athlete. In his Twitter account, the top hat said that the posture of the government was ‘unbelievable’.

“At least 2 flights arrive a day from England. Will the health agencies visit all the citizens? Sad,” said the former Corinthians director on social networks.

According to ordinance 655, of June 23 this year, travelers from the United Kingdom (England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales), India and South Africa must comply with a 14-day quarantine from the date arrival in Brazil. The rule, however, according to its third article, is not applied to Brazilian citizens.

Due to this article, the player – who landed in Guarulhos, on September 1st, coming from London – would not be required to comply with quarantine, since on arrival in Brazil he had a negative result for covid-19 and provided all health information to the Federal Government. In the last few days, Willian fulfilled the training schedule at CT Joaquim Grava and, until then, he had not been contacted by any public agency.

This morning, while Willian was training at CT Joaquim Grava, health agents were at the player’s residence looking for information about the athlete. It is still unclear which public agency was responsible for inspection.

Corinthians’ legal department is in contact with the government to resolve the issue. The delegation has already left for Goiânia, where they will face Atlético-GO, tomorrow (12), for the Brazilian Championship. The club, however, did not disclose the list of related and did not officially take a stand.