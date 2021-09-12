Anvisa issues an alert and may prevent Willian from participating in a Corinthians game

Willian’s debut for Corinthians, which is scheduled for this Sunday (12), at 6:15 pm (GMT), against Atlético Goianiense, in Goiânia, may have to be postponed. This is because Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) issued, this Saturday (11), a warning regarding the lack of quarantine after returning to Brazil.

As soon as he landed in the country, Willian should have undergone 14 days of social isolation, since the Interministerial Ordinance No. 655/2021 dictates that travelers coming from the UK must undergo the procedure, which did not happen. The shirt 10 normally participated in training and is currently concentrated with his fellow Corinthians in the capital of Goiás.

“This Saturday (11/09), Anvisa issued an official letter to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and Sport Club Corinthians Paulista, warning that the player signed the TCSV with Anvisa and is prohibited from participating in activities such as training and matches. football, and must comply with self-isolation, under penalty of civil, administrative and criminal liability,” the agency writes in a note.

“The Sanitary Surveillance of the Municipality of Goiânia was also activated and has already located the hotel where the Corinthians team is located so that it can act”, continues Anvisa.

“Anvisa considers the situation as a serious health risk and expects action by the local health authorities, so that they adopt the necessary inspection measures, determining the immediate quarantine of the player. It is noteworthy that, as a citizen In Brazil, the action for the observance and monitoring of isolation must be carried out by the local health authority (state or municipal secretariat), including the activation of police authorities, if necessary”, concludes the entity.

In the note, Anvisa also states that it will punish Andreas Pereira, Flamengo player, who also did not perform social isolation and has even made his debut for Rubro-Negro, in a 4-0 victory over Santos, in Vila Belmiro.