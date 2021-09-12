Anvisa suggests punishment for Andreas Pereira, from Flamengo, for breaking the quarantine – 11/09/2021

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) has returned to the soccer scene. The agency had already been responsible for the suspension of Brazil x Argentina in the World Cup qualifiers. The ball at the time is Willian, from Corinthians, who may even be arrested if he breaks the rules and takes the field this Sunday against Atlético-GO. However, the situation could also spill over into Flamengo.

Is that all these imbroglios have something in common: players who left England for Brazil. Those who arrive in the country in this way must complete the TCSV (Traveller’s Health Control Term) assuming the commitment to comply with sanitary measures, including 14 days of isolation.

It was precisely this that made Anvisa interrupt the South American derby, as four Argentines (Emiliano Buendía, Damian Emiliano Martinez, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Gabriel Romero) entered Brazil after passing through England and broke the quarantine when they went to the stadium for the match dispute.

The same reason is what prevents the debut of Willian in Corinthians, against Atlético-GO, this Sunday. He was in England and signed the terms of Anvisa, but would break the forty if he has a proven presence in the duel.

With Flamengo the situation is a little different. Andreas Pereira was the first case, even before the duel between Brazilians and Argentines, and passed through the inspection of Anvisa. The player participated, even with a goal, in the rout over Santos, on August 28th. The point is that he arrived in Brazil on the 20th of the same month and, therefore, he should still be in quarantine.

There are public records of Andrea’s participation in the match, which proves that the rules were not followed. Anvisa admits that it was only aware of the situation by the press and asks for punishment of the athlete and others involved.

“In this case, the player entered Brazil on 08/20 and also filled out the TCSV, with the commitment to comply with the sanitary measures provided for in Ordinance 655/21, including the mandatory 14-day quarantine, for having passed through the United Kingdom in the last 14 days before entering Brazil.

In light of the facts, Anvisa communicated the local CIEVS (Strategic Information Center for Health Surveillance) to adopt the appropriate sanitary measures, in order to punish the player and others involved in the organization of the match, without prejudice to the assessment of civil liability , administrative and criminal law of those involved”.