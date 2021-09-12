Anvisa tries to stop Willian from facing Atlético-GO; inspector goes to Corinthians hotel and says player can be arrested if he plays | soccer

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) released a statement this Saturday (read below) informing that the forward Willian, Corinthians, should be in quarantine for 14 days and that, therefore, should not face Atlético-GO this Sunday, in Goiânia, for the Campeonato Brasileiro. In the same statement, the agency defends the punishment of Andreas Pereira, from Flamengo.

An inspector from the Goiânia Sanitary Surveillance arrived at the hotel where the club is staying at the beginning of the evening. She did not speak directly to Willian. He spoke with Corinthians directors, explained the infraction and said that Willian could be arrested if he goes to the field.

Contrary to what they usually do, Corinthians did not release the list of related players for the match – so it is not known if Willian is in Goiânia. The club has not yet officially commented on the note from Anvisa and the action of the Sanitary Surveillance.

In the case of Flamengo, the news took Andreas and the club by surprise. The rubro-negro legal department analyzes the case, but, in principle, the athlete maintains the schedule for the game against Palmeiras, this Sunday, when he completes 23 days in Brazil.

+ More news about Corinthians

+ More news about Flamengo

1 of 2 Sanitary Surveillance Officer at the Corinthians hotel — Photo: Guilherme Gonçalves Sanitary Surveillance Officer at the Corinthians hotel — Photo: Guilherme Gonçalves

Willian arrived from England on September 1st and, in a form filled in upon arrival, (picture below), committed to a 14-day quarantine as a preventative measure against the spread of Covid-19. However, the player had been training normally.

2 of 2 Entry form signed by Willian commits to quarantine for 14 days — Photo: Reproduction Entry form signed by Willian commits to quarantine for 14 days — Photo: Reproduction

In the morning, a group of sanitary inspectors had already gone to the player’s residence in São Paulo, but Willian was not present. They left a contact phone with an employee of the attacker. Willian was notified that he could be punished under municipal law 13.725/2004, which establishes the sanitary code of the municipality of São Paulo.

An ordinance published in the Diário Oficial da União on June 23 defends that foreigners coming from Great Britain are restricted from entering Brazil. Willian, being Brazilian, did not have any impediment at the entrance. There was, however, a quarantine commitment, signed on the form filled in by the player.

One of the excerpts from the ordinance reads as follows: “The traveler who meets the provisions of article 3, with origin or history of passage through the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Republic of South Africa and the Republic of India in the last fourteen days, upon entering the Brazilian territory, should remain in quarantine for fourteen days”. Article 3 concerns Brazilians.

When contacted, Anvisa reinforced that Willian entered the country legally, had negative RT-PCR test results and that he filled in his information correctly in the Traveler’s Health Declaration (DSV). The agency reinforces that Willian has committed to a 14-day quarantine. Inspection after entry into Brazil, however, is the responsibility of the state secretariats.

Willian’s exhaustion questions the fact that, only after 11 days in Brazil, health agents sought the player. Corinthians remembers that Andreas Pereira arrived in Brazil on August 20, coming from England, and debuted with Flamengo’s shirt nine days later, without any impediment.

The case is different from what happened with the Argentine national team players in the game against Brazil last week. By identifying false information, Anvisa considered it a sanitary crime.

Says the full note released by Anvisa this Saturday:

“Player Willian Borges da Silva, from the Corinthians team, who entered Brazil through the United Kingdom in the last 14 days before his arrival, is in a quarantine period, as provided for by Interministerial Ordinance No. 655/2021.

There is information that the athlete will play tomorrow, Sunday (12/09), in Goiânia, at the Antônio Accioly stadium, against Atlético Goianiense, not complying with Brazilian sanitary rules.

In view of the information contained in the Traveler’s Health Declaration (DSV) of the aforementioned player about his passage through the United Kingdom, Anvisa issued, at Guarulhos airport, the Traveller’s Health Control Term – TCSV on 09/01, informing about the mandatory quarantine for 14 days. The traveler became aware and signed the TCSV, pledging to comply with the health regulations in force in the country.

Following the procedure already established for cases of Brazilian travelers coming from areas under temporary restriction, the coordination of Anvisa in Guarulhos sent on the same date to the Epidemiological Surveillance duty in São Paulo and to the Notify Network of the Ministry of Health the information about the player, to its monitoring and active surveillance.

On 06/09 and 08/09, Anvisa reiterated the information, requesting feedback on the measures taken. The Agency also communicated to the Center for Strategic Information on National and Local Health Surveillance, to accompany the traveler.

However, considering that recent unofficial news reached Anvisa realizing that the player has been circulating in training and will participate in the game this Sunday in another state of the Federation, Anvisa immediately notified the CIEVS to take the necessary actions with the Sanitary Surveillance of the State or Municipality for compliance with sanitary measures, in order to prevent the player from failing to comply with the quarantine period.

This Saturday (11/09), Anvisa issued an official letter to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and to Sport Club Corinthians Paulista, warning that the player signed the TCSV with Anvisa and is prohibited from participating in activities such as training and soccer matches , and must comply with self-isolation, under penalty of civil, administrative and criminal liability.

The Sanitary Surveillance of the Municipality of Goiânia was also activated and has already located the hotel where the Corinthians team is located so that it can act.

Finally, it should be clarified that, in the case of the game in Brazil, Anvisa called the Federal Police because there was a breach of immigration rule practiced by foreigners when entering Brazil. In the case of player William, it is a Brazilian who entered Brazil regularly and who had to comply with sanitary measures at the destination, according to Ordinance No. 655/21.

Anvisa considers the situation as a serious health risk and expects action by the local health authorities, so that they adopt the necessary inspection measures, determining the immediate quarantine of the player. It is noteworthy that, as a Brazilian citizen, the action for the observance and monitoring of isolation must be carried out by the local health authority (state or municipal secretariat), including the activation of police authorities, if necessary.

UNDERSTAND THE PLAYER’S SITUATION ANDREAS

In the case of the player Andreas Pereira, from Flamengo, Anvisa was informed by the press that the athlete was selected and played in Santos, on 28/08.

In this case, the player entered Brazil on 08/20 and also filled out the TCSV, with the commitment to comply with the sanitary measures provided for in Ordinance 655/21, including the mandatory 14-day quarantine, having passed through the United Kingdom in the last 14 days before entering Brazil.