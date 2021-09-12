Anvisa wants to punish Andreas Pereira, from Flamengo, for not complying with quarantine rules | Flamengo

Rio – Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) published a note last Saturday to be able to warn about the situation of the Corinthians player, Willian, and cited the Flamengo athlete, Andreas Pereira. The agency charges that players did not comply with quarantine when entering Brazil, as they left England. There is a risk of punishment.
When Andreas landed in Rio de Janeiro, on August 20, he should have been isolated for 14 days, which he did not. The player participated in Flamengo’s activities, was even related to the game against Grêmio, in Porto Alegre, and made his debut in the match against Santos, in Vila Belmiro, just eight days after being in Tupiniquin lands.
However, for this Sunday’s match, against Palmeiras, there is no problem preventing Andreas Pereira from taking the field, given that he has been in Brazil for 23 days.
According to information from Anvisa, the Flamengo player may face civil and criminal proceedings, in addition to an administrative proceeding with a fine of at least R$2,000.
There is information that the athlete will play tomorrow, Sunday (12/09), in Goiânia, at the Antônio Accioly stadium, against Atlético Goianiense, not complying with Brazilian sanitary rules.
In view of the information contained in the Traveler’s Health Declaration (DSV) of the aforementioned player about his passage through the United Kingdom, Anvisa issued, at Guarulhos airport, the Traveller’s Health Control Term – TCSV on 09/01, informing about the mandatory quarantine for 14 days. The traveler became aware and signed the TCSV, pledging to comply with the health regulations in force in the country.
Following the procedure already established for cases of Brazilian travelers coming from areas under temporary restriction, the coordination of Anvisa in Guarulhos sent on the same date to the Epidemiological Surveillance duty in São Paulo and to the Notify Network of the Ministry of Health the information about the player, to its monitoring and active surveillance.
On 06/09 and 08/09, Anvisa reiterated the information, requesting feedback on the measures taken. The Agency also communicated to the Center for Strategic Information on National and Local Health Surveillance, to accompany the traveler.
However, considering that recent unofficial news reached Anvisa realizing that the player has been circulating in training and will participate in the game this Sunday in another state of the Federation, Anvisa immediately notified the CIEVS to take the necessary actions with the Sanitary Surveillance of the State or Municipality for compliance with sanitary measures, in order to prevent the player from failing to comply with the quarantine period.
This Saturday (11/09), Anvisa issued an official letter to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and to Sport Club Corinthians Paulista, warning that the player signed the TCSV with Anvisa and is prohibited from participating in activities such as training and soccer matches , and must comply with self-isolation, under penalty of civil, administrative and criminal liability.
The Sanitary Surveillance of the Municipality of Goiânia was also activated and has already located the hotel where the Corinthians team is located so that it can act.
Finally, it should be clarified that, in the case of the game in Brazil, Anvisa called the Federal Police because there was a breach of immigration rule practiced by foreigners when entering Brazil. In the case of player William, it is a Brazilian who entered Brazil regularly and who had to comply with sanitary measures at the destination, according to Ordinance No. 655/21.
Anvisa considers the situation as a serious health risk and expects action by the local health authorities, so that they adopt the necessary inspection measures, determining the immediate quarantine of the player. It is noteworthy that, as a Brazilian citizen, the action for the observance and monitoring of isolation must be carried out by the local health authority (state or municipal secretariat), including the activation of police authorities, if necessary.
UNDERSTAND THE SITUATION OF THE PLAYER ANDREAS PEREIRA
In the case of the player Andreas Pereira, from Flamengo, Anvisa was informed by the press that the athlete was selected and played in Santos, on 28/08.
In this case, the player entered Brazil on 08/20 and also filled out the TCSV, with the commitment to comply with the sanitary measures provided for in Ordinance 655/21, including the mandatory 14-day quarantine, having passed through the United Kingdom in the last 14 days before entering Brazil.
In view of the facts, Anvisa notified the local CIEVS to adopt the appropriate sanitary measures, in order to punish the player and others involved in the organization of the match, without prejudice to the assessment of the civil, administrative and criminal liability of those involved.”