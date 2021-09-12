Anvisa wants to punish Andreas Pereira, from Flamengo, for not complying with quarantine rules | Flamengo

Rio – Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) published a note last Saturday to be able to warn about the situation of the Corinthians player, Willian, and cited the Flamengo athlete, Andreas Pereira. The agency charges that players did not comply with quarantine when entering Brazil, as they left England. There is a risk of punishment.

When Andreas landed in Rio de Janeiro, on August 20, he should have been isolated for 14 days, which he did not. The player participated in Flamengo’s activities, was even related to the game against Grêmio, in Porto Alegre, and made his debut in the match against Santos, in Vila Belmiro, just eight days after being in Tupiniquin lands.

However, for this Sunday’s match, against Palmeiras, there is no problem preventing Andreas Pereira from taking the field, given that he has been in Brazil for 23 days.

According to information from Anvisa, the Flamengo player may face civil and criminal proceedings, in addition to an administrative proceeding with a fine of at least R$2,000.