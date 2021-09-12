Arthur Elias celebrates fifth consecutive Brazilian decision and projects Drbi: ‘Two grand finals’

Corinthians opens next Sunday the dispute for the Brazilian Women’s title against Palmeiras. In his fifth straight final in the championship, coach Arthur Elias talked about Timão’s trajectory until the decision and designed the two games that are worth the cup.

The Alvinegra team is making its fifth consecutive final, which means that the Parque São Jorge club has been in all the decisions since 2017, winning two of the four titles already played. Thinking about the trajectory of the cast until this sixth decision, Arthur Elias spoke about the group’s mentality.

“We know how difficult it is to reach each final. What we kept was the winning mentality and this is not easy to build and maintain for so long, in relationships, in a quality environment, so we knew how to arrive and learn both in victory and in defeat. The Championship has this characteristic of decisions, semi-finals and knockouts, and I think it’s important that it does, because it attracts the media, the public, and for women’s football this is very important. Even though we do the best campaigns in recent years, that didn’t lead us to win every year, but the important thing is to arrive and represent this shirt very well,” he said at a press conference during the Media Day of the final.

This is the first final played by Palmeiras and, therefore, the first that will have a Derby for the cup. Despite Corinthians’ more “mature” retrospective, the coach from Alvinegro talked about the evolution of the sport as a whole and projected difficult games.

“Six years ago, Corinthians opened its doors to women’s football again and we have been able to repay the club’s support every year. Things grow together. So the investment increases, the infrastructure increases, our responsibility increases and the group’s response has been equal. I am very happy to reach the sixth final (as a coach) of nine championships they have had. This brings peace of mind to make better decisions. We know that doesn’t guarantee us anything, we know that they have a worthy opponent on the other side. It’s a club that has invested, has structure, great professionals and athletes, and the winner is women’s football, which will see two great finals“, analyzed the Corinthians.

The first big game takes place this Sunday, at 9 pm, and is hosted by Palmeiras, being played at Allianz Parque. As they had the best campaign in the first phase, Corinthians has the advantage of deciding the title at home, on September 26, at 8 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

