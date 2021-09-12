Aston Martin confirms plans to keep Vettel in 2022

BOOTS BEAT HAMILTON AND FRONT IN F1 SPRINT RACE IN MONZA | Briefing



On the eve of the Italian GP, ​​Sebastian Vettel commented on the chances of continuing on the Formula 1 grid in 2022. The four-time champion was calm, saying that the team would give an answer soon. And, this Friday (10), Otmar Szafnauer, Aston Martin’s team manager, went along with what Vettel said about the confirmation taking place in the next few days and guaranteed: the will is that the owner of car #5 remains.

“We want Sebastian to stay, he likes the team,” said Szafnauer, after qualifying for Saturday’s sprint race. “We are in a window where we have to discuss and settle the details for next year. The time of this window is not huge, so we will soon know”, he added.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Aston Martin confirmed that he will soon release more information about the future of Sebastian Vettel (Photo: Aston Martin)

With several announcements about spots on the 2022 grid closed, Vettel became the target of rumors after a report in the German magazine Auto Motor und Sport cited that Lawrence Stroll, owner of the team, came to look for Fernando Alonso to replace the German next year, but the two-time world champion opted to renew his bond with Alpine. Szafnauer, however, makes it clear that Aston Martin is a good place for the experienced German.

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! Click here.

Follow the Grand Prix on Twitter and on Instagram!

Fight between Schumacher and Mazepin takes on airs of unavoidable and tumultuous haas

“Soon, we will be on a very short notice, we will make an announcement. Like I said, we like Seb, Seb likes us,” he concluded.

Alongside Canadian Lance Stroll, Vettel has 35 points and is 12th in the current Formula 1 season. Despite being ahead of his teammate, the German was in the scoring zone only in 4 of the 14 races played in 2021.

For the second qualifying race of the season, Vettel did not make it to Q3 and will therefore start from 11th position. Stroll comes close behind in 12th. Formula 1 starts accelerating again this Saturday from 7:00 am (GMT-3) with free practice 2. The sprint race, or qualifying race, is scheduled for 11:30 am. O BIG PRIZE follow everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.