ASUS Motherboard – See How to Enable TPM 2.0 to Install Windows 11

See how is the process to enable the mandatory option in the motherboard BIOS

This article shows you how to enable the TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module) in a motherboard BIOS ASUS, requirement to install the Windows 11. By default, motherboards with AMD or Intel chipsets released before the arrival of Windows 11 have TPM 2.0 disabled, regardless of model and manufacturer, it is necessary to enter the BIOS and activate the option to follow the normal system installation process.

On most boards TPM 2.0 must still be manually enabled within the BIOS

Microsoft explains why TPM chips are required for Windows 11

Manufacturers are updating your BIOS for motherboards compatible with Windows 11. In new versions this TPM 2.0 is already defined as active by default, but again, it will be necessary to update the BIOS. ASUS is one of those that already offers new BIOS updates with TPM enabled by default, that is, if you update the BIOS to one with this feature, this whole process below will not be necessary.

Below is an example of the BIOS of the ASUS PRIME H310M-E R2.0/BR board. The version 2208 of the BIOS released on August 9th has the only novelty just to enable the TPM by default, without the need to change the options after the update.

The official release of Windows 11 takes place on October 5, 2021.

Windows warnings

A Windows installation is usually done in two ways: updating your current Windows to the new version from within the installed Windows itself, either by using the Windows update tool or by clicking on the installation file of the new version; or doing a “clean” and fresh installation of the system on a new SSD or HD drive that has no system (or on one that will be formatted to receive the new Windows 11 erasing everything on the drive that will be used).

In the two cases mentioned above, the incompatible system warning is shown to the user. When this warning is shown on the screen, if the user is inside Windows, he will be directed to a Microsoft website to download a tool that indicates whether the hardware is compatible or not.



Windows 11 Hardware Compatibility Check Tool

Windows warning screens

Below the screens of the two cases, the warning screens that Windows 10 can show inside Windows Update (below we put two different screens), as well as the screen that is shown when trying to do a clean installation.

Warnings shown within Windows:

– This computer does not meet the requirements of Windows 11 at this time.

– TPM 2.0 must be supported and enabled on this computer.

– This computer must support secure boot.

– This computer will not run Windows 11.

– Currently, this PC does not meet all system requirements for Windows 11 (Get the details and see if there are things you can do in the PC Health Check application).



Screens that appear when updating from within Windows 10



Screen that appears on a clean install

As the idea is to solve the problem, so let’s now show where is the option (or options depending on the manufacturer) inside the BIOS to enable TPM 2.0.

Enabling TPM 2.0 in BIOS

ASUS followed the standard of options when it comes to boards for AMD processors, as well as Intel, however there is a change in the processor manufacturer.

Always after enabling the option you must use F10 to save and exit BIOS



ASUS Motherboards for AMD Processors

We started with AMD cards, with one of the company’s cheapest models, the famous Adrenaline Crisis PC card, ASUS PRIME A320M-K/BR. We updated to the latest available BIOS, version 5606, but TPM support has always been present.

ASUS PRIME A320M-K/BR [BIOS download]

On the main screen click on “ Advanced Mode ” at the bottom of the screen or press the key F7 to go to the advanced mode .

” at the bottom of the screen or press the key to go to the . Then click on that sequence according to the images below: ADVANCED > AMD fTPM Configuration > TPM Device Selection > TPM Firmware .

. Once that’s done, send save and exit the BIOS using the key F10 or by clicking on Save & Reset > OK

A warning may be shown, just click OK

ASUS PRIME A520M-E [BIOS download]

Another board very similar to the previous one, but now with a newer chipset and compatible with Ryzen 5000 models, ASUS PRIME A520M-E. The model is with BIOS version 2201 and has the same interface and sequence as the A320 model above.

On the main screen click on “ Advanced Mode ” at the bottom of the screen or press the key F7 to go to the advanced mode .

” at the bottom of the screen or press the key to go to the . Then click on that sequence according to the images below: ADVANCED > AMD fTPM Configuration > TPM Device Selection > TPM Firmware .

. Once that’s done, send save and exit the BIOS using the key F10 or by clicking on Save & Reset > OK

AFTER ACTIVATING THE TPM, SAVING AND RETURNING THE BIOS, SEVERAL EXTRA OPTIONS RELATED TO THE TPM ARE AVAILABLE BUT NO MODIFICATIONS NEEDED

ASUS ROG STRIX B550-E GAMING [BIOS download]

Another board, another AMD AM4 socket, and here we have the first case of a change of location in the interface, even both boards compatible with the same CPUs. On this X570 the option is SETTINGS > MISCELLANEOUS > AMD CPU fTPM as shown in the sequence of images below.

ASUS Motherboards for Intel processors

When it comes to Intel motherboards, as with other manufacturers, the TPM option changes location, although the visual interface between the boards always follows a certain pattern.

ASUS PRIME H410M-E [BIOS download]

This is a motherboard based on Intel chipset, among the cheapest models from ASUS currently when it comes to socket LGA 1200, compatible with 10th and 11th generation Core processors.

As always on Asus boards, let’s go to the “ Advanced Mode ” by clicking on this option at the bottom of the screen or press the key F7 to go to the advanced mode .

” by clicking on this option at the bottom of the screen or press the key to go to the . Then click on that sequence according to the images below: ADVANCED > PCH-FW Configuration > TPM Device Selection > Enable Firmware TPM .

. Once that’s done, a message appears on the screen, click OK and then send save and exit the BIOS using the key F10 or by clicking on Save Changes & Reset > OK

ASUS TUF Gaming Z490-Plus [BIOS download]

This is a motherboard based on Intel chipset, among the cheapest models from ASUS currently when it comes to socket LGA 1200, compatible with 10th and 11th generation Core processors.

As always on Asus boards, let’s go to the “ Advanced Mode ” by clicking on this option at the bottom of the screen or press the key F7 to go to the advanced mode .

” by clicking on this option at the bottom of the screen or press the key to go to the . Then click on that sequence according to the images below: ADVANCED > PCH-FW Configuration > TPM Device Selection > Enable Firmware TPM.

A message about TPM is displayed, just click OK

Once this is done, save the modification using the key F10 or by clicking on Save Changes & Reset > OK. Note that this last screen informs you of what has been changed in the BIOS.

Installing Windows

If you still don’t know how to generate a pendrive to install Windows 11, we have an article that shows how to make the pendrive enabling a “clean” installation of the new Microsoft system, on a computer that has no operating system.

Creating Windows 11 installation USB flash drive

We also show you how to install Windows 11 on an external drive, creating a portable Windows that can be used wherever you want, just a USB connection.

Doubts and clarifications

Quick questions and answers about some situations: