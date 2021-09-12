Athletico Paranaense – Official Site » Paulo Autuori talked about Athletico’s defeat in Minas Gerais

In the evaluation of technical director Paulo Autuori, the goal conceded early in the second half was decisive for Athletico’s setback against América Mineiro, this Saturday (11). After the match, the rubro-negro commander analyzed the defeat of Hurricane by 2-0, in Belo Horizonte (MG).

“We conceded an early goal in the final stage and we didn’t do well. We have an important game on Tuesday and we lost focus on the game here. The team was doing well, they scored a goal that was not validated and then conceded the goal after two minutes. In moments like this, the team loses a little mood and that’s what happened”, he said.

According to Autuori, the club will work calmly in the search for a new coach, replacing António Oliveira.

“The club has a fixed structure that several times, at times like this, knew how to do the job. Therefore, there is no rush in choosing a coach. Even because the coach can arrive here and find the team classified for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, for the final of the Sudamericana. The number of names that are arriving is huge, here from Brazil, South America, Europe, and not just Portugal. Let’s have peace of mind and choose the profile of what can be better”, he said.

According to Autuori, the focus should now turn entirely to the match against Santos, next Tuesday (14), for the Copa do Brasil.

“We lost income at a crucial moment of the season. There are three and a half months to the end of the season and we are involved in important competitions. It is not to lose tranquility and clairvoyance. Last year, we started the return with 19 points. Now, the whole focus is to compete and get the classification for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil”, he said.