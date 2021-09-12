Atlético-GO vs Corinthians: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

Atlético-GO and Corinthians face off for the fourth and last time of the season. This Sunday’s duel will be at the Antônio Accioly stadium, in Goiânia, and is worth the 20th round of the Brasileirão, the first of the second round. The ball rolls at 6:15 pm, and the ge follow in Real Time, with exclusive videos – click here to follow.

In the three previous matches, Atlético-GO managed to remain unbeaten. Won in the debut of the Brasileirão (1-0) and in the first leg of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil (2-0). With a goalless draw on the way back, Dragão eliminated Corinthians on the occasion.

Without playing for two weeks, as the match against Flamengo was postponed, the red-black team returns to the field with an eye on the front squad: it has 26 points and is aiming for the G-6.

Alexandre Lozetti analyzes Atlético-GO vs Corinthians, for the 20th round of the Brasileirão

+ See Series A table and classification

With 28 points, Corinthians entered the round in exactly sixth position. The team comes from four unbeaten games. There were three wins and a draw at home against Juventude.

Streaming: Premiere, with narration by Milton Leite and comments by Grafite, Maurício Noriega and Paulo Cesar Oliveira;

Real time: O ge follows everything, with exclusive videos. Click here to follow.

Atlético-GO – coach: Eduardo Barroca

Without forwards Janderson and André Luís, who belong to Corinthians, Barroca will have to move up front and can opt for a wingback: Dudu and Arnaldo on the right, Igor Cariús and Natanael on the left. Ronald and Toró are alternatives for the position, but they are coming down.

who is out: Janderson and André Luís belong to Corinthians and do not play under contract. Marlon Freitas is recovering from a bone edema in his left foot and is not expected to return.

hanging: Wanderson, João Paulo, Baralhas and Zé Roberto.

Probable lineup: Fernando Miguel; Dudu, Wanderson, Éder and Igor Cariús; Willian Maranhão, Baralhas and João Paulo; Arnaldo (Ronald), Zé Roberto and Natanael (Toró).

3 out of 5 Likely Dragon’s starting team — Photo: ge Probable starting team of the Dragon — Photo: ge

+ Read more news about Atlético-GO

Corinthians – coach: Sylvinho

Corinthians goes into the game with a series of embezzlements. Willian will not be able to debut – after Anvisa warned that the player failed to comply with the required quarantine for those arriving from the UK. Joe was released to solve particular problems. Luan and Renato Augusto, with muscle pain, are also out. With this, Róger Guedes must act centrally, and the tendency is for Gabriel Pereira to win a chance.

who is out: Willian (prohibited from playing for having to do quarantine), Jô (released to solve particular problems, Luan (muscle pain), Renato Augusto (muscle pain), Gil (suspended) and Adson (in transition after injury to his left knee).

hanging: Cassio, Cantillo, Gabriel, João Victor and Roni.

Probable line-up: Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Gabriel, Roni and Giuliano; Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes and Gabriel Pereira.

4 out of 5 Corinthians’ likely line-up against Atlético-GO — Photo: ge Corinthians likely lineup against Atlético-GO — Photo: ge

+ Read more news about Corinthians