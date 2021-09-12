Autuori says he’s in no hurry to bring new coach to Athletico, but admits: “Difficult month” | athletico-pr

We are not in a hurry to choose a coach. The number of names to arrive is huge and you can have peace of mind to choose the profile. It’s going to be a difficult month — Paulo Autuori, at a press conference

The red-black board has been surveying the market for the past three days, but has yet to make a proposal to anyone. The summit evaluates the names until filtering and reaching a small number for interviews. At least that’s the initial idea.

Athletico has decisive games during September: the match in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, against Santos, on Tuesday, away from home, in addition to the semifinals against Peñarol, by the South, on 23 and 30 September.

Hurricane reversed roles and assigned Autuori as the trainer to sign the scoresheet until a commander arrived. Bruno Lazaroni, who would be the interim, helped him at the edge of the field.

Autuori is a director, but he was already on the bench to help coach António Oliveira, who handed over the job on Thursday. He also led Hurricane in the recovery at last season’s Brazilian Nationals, in addition to signing the scoresheet in the first phase of this year’s Sudamericana due to Oliveira’s offside.

Against América-MG, Hurricane played poorly again and was dominated in most of the confrontation. In the first half, the team even defended well and still had two chances.

Erick, head, sent over the crossbar, while Bissoli even hit the net, but the VAR took action and marked Christian’s offside, at the origin of the play.

On his way back from halftime, Felipe Azevedo took advantage of Juninho’s cross and headed into Santos’ corner. After Zárate received it from Patric in the area and crossed to Lucas Kal to close the score.

Athletico continues without winning in the competition and now has six defeats and a draw in the Brasileirão. The last victory was on July 25, against Inter.

Hurricane has 24 points and occupies the tenth place, but can drop to 14th place in the complement of the round. The difference to the Z-4 ​​is only three points.

The team was doing well, it was not validated, but it takes a goal at the beginning. The team lost its mood, like at other times, and that’s what happened — Paulo Autuori

1 of 1 Paulo Autuori, in the America-MG vs Athletico match — Photo: Gustavo Oliveira/Athletico Paulo Autuori, in the America-MG vs Athletico match — Photo: Gustavo Oliveira/Athletico

With 24 points and in tenth place, the Drilling receive the Youth on Saturday, at 6:45 pm, at Arena da Baixada, for the 21st round of Série A.

Before, the athletic face the saints on Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, in Vila Belmiro, for the return game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

Athletico’s upcoming games 🌪️