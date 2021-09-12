Because of The Farm, Mion must be out of command of BBB 22

The advertising market was informed earlier this week that the session Box Office Champions will replace the Cauldron with Mion from January 2022 on the plim plim network schedule.

Remembering that Marcos Mion signed a contract with the Globo Group to present some projects on Multishow. But due to Luciano Huck’s migration to Globo’s Sunday nights, the former presenter of A Fazenda will break a branch until December in command of ‘Caldirão’.

Advertising Unable to load ad

rack on fire

There is an internal war on Venus platinum that does not want the former presenter of A Fazenda in an Endemol product, as the formats are in competition around the world. It is worth remembering that the rural reality of Record TV belongs to the producer Strix , direct competitor of Endemol Shine, owner of the format of Big Brother Brazil.

Maria Beltrão, Felipe Andreoli and Renata Ceribelli (Press Photo/Globo)

The top management of the station defends the idea of ​​putting a variety journalist in the project. And the most quoted for the vacancy is the presenter of Globo Esporte, Felipe Andreoli. In addition to the journalist, the names of the communicators: Renata Ceribelli and Maria Beltrão are on the aforementioned list.