Belfort defeats Holyfield by TKO, and Anderson Silva puts on a Boxing Show against Ortiz

Long awaited by fans to join four combat sports legends in action, the Boxing event “Triller Fight Club Legends 2” took place this Saturday (11), in Florida (USA), bringing together Vitor Belfort, Evander Holyfield, Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz. And the Brazilians gave a show. While Belfort claimed 14 years less and overcame Holyfield by TKO, Anderson landed a well-aimed blow to knock out Ortiz.

Vitor Belfort runs over Holyfield

Who expected a balanced duel between Evander Holyfield, 58 years old, and Victor Belfort, 44 years old, was wrong. replacing Oscar De La Hoya, who tested positive for Covid-19 with a week to go before the event, the former heavyweight boxing world champion was unrecognizable. Without fighting since 2011, Holyfield felt the weight of his age and succumbed to an inspired Belfort, who returned to active duty after three years out.

Making his second fight in the modality as a professional, the Brazilian went up after the gong sounded. He took advantage of the American’s lack of rhythm and punished him, applying the first knockdown with about 1 minute. Holyfield got back on his feet, but soon after he dropped to the ground again. In a last-ditch effort, Evander got to his feet, but after receiving a “rain of blows” at close range, he saw the referee intervene and order Belfort’s TKO victory. The former UFC champion even challenged Jake Paul.

Anderson knocks out Tito Ortiz

In the co-main event, Anderson Silva gave a Boxing show. Tito Ortiz began the fight by putting pressure and cornering “Spider” in the ropes. The Brazilian, however, dodged easily and needed only one blow to knock out the American. With a right cross, Anderson dismounted Tito at the mark of 81 seconds of fight and noted his third triumph in the noble art, the second in a row in 2021. Before, he beat former world champion Julio Cesar Chávez Jr, in June, by split decision of the jurors.

In an interview after the duel, which arranged a meeting between two former UFC champions, both 46 years old, Anderson took the opportunity to nudge his opponent, who had “undeserved” the fight style of the São Paulo native.

“No (I was surprised by the knockout). I trained hard for this fight, to show my respect for the Boxing world, the martial arts and Bruce Lee. Master Bruce always said ‘be like water, my friend’, and that’s what I tried to do”, said the MMA legend, who guaranteed to return for another fight, but without a date forecast.

COMPLETE RESULTS:

Triller Fight Club Legends 2

Florida in the United States

Saturday, September 11, 2020

main card

Victor Belfort defeated Evander Holyfield by TKO in 1R

Anderson Silva defeated Tito Ortiz by knockout in 1R

Jono Carroll defeated Andy Vences by majority decision of the judges

David Haye defeated Joe Fournier by unanimous decision of the judges

preliminary card

Anthony Chavez vs. Diuhl Olguin ended in majority draw

Eliezer da Silva defeated Terry Roscoe by unanimous decision of the judges