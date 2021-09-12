Benedict Cumberbatch praises Jon Watts, director of Spider-Man: No Return Home

The actor Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange in Marvel’s Cinematographic Universe, praised director Jon Watts of the new Spider-Man trilogy:

‘I think it will be a great movie. I think Jon Watts is a genius, the entire crew of these three films is brilliant. Jon Watts is great on set, incredibly generous and very supportive. Everything you need in a director. He’s young, full of energy, it’s a good atmosphere on set. He brought the group together, made 3 movies now, a beautiful job. I really loved being on that set’

“For the first time in Spider-Man’s cinematic history, our friendly Neighborhood Friend is unmasked and is no longer able to separate his normal life from the consequences of being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, however, everything becomes even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.”

‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’ hits theaters on December 16, and will have Jon Watts in the direction.

In the cast, Tom Holland, Marisa Tomei, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Jon Favreau return in their respective roles, as well as Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange).

Jamie Foxx will play Electro, while Alfred Molina will be Doctor Octopus. The film must have the complete formation of the Sinister Sextet, with villains from multiple realities.