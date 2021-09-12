Benfica thrashes Santa Clara with assistance from Everton Cebolinha and goal from Rodrigo Pinho | portuguese football

The start of the season for Benfica is promising. Jorge Jesus’ team thrashed Santa Clara away from home, this Saturday, by 5-0, and reached their fifth victory in five games in the Portuguese Championship. Added to the three wins and one draw in the Champions League, the Portuguese have eight wins in nine matches so far in 2021/22.

The rout had the brilliance of some Brazilians. Striker hired this season, Rodrigo Pinho, who only worked in small clubs in Rio de Janeiro in his early career in Brazil, made his first match as a starter. And opened the way to victory.

+ See the Portuguese Championship table

1 of 2 Everton Chives in action in Benfica’s rout over Santa Clara — Photo: Eduardo Costa/EFE Everton Chives in action in Benfica’s rout over Santa Clara — Photo: Eduardo Costa/EFE

At 41 minutes of the first stage, Pinho was launched by Grimaldo from the left wing, entered the area and finished very well with a left-handed. The other four goals of the rout came in the second stage. On minute eight, Everton Cebolinha made a nice pass to Darwin Núñez from the left, and the Uruguayan finished with his right foot on goalkeeper Marco Pereira’s exit.

Rafa Silva, with a beautiful long-distance shot, made Benfica’s third, at 13 of the second time. Shortly afterward, Darwin Núñez received Lucas Veríssimo on the right wing, took it to the middle and kicked with the left-hander to score his second goal in the game, the fourth of the Encarnados. The Ukrainian Yaremchuk, after completing Grimaldo’s cross, closed the score: 5 to 0.

2 of 2 Benfica players celebrate Rodrigo Pinho’s goal in the rout against Santa Clara — Photo: Divulgação/Benfica Benfica players celebrate Rodrigo Pinho’s goal in the rout against Santa Clara — Photo: Divulgação/Benfica

Benfica has 15 points and is calm in the lead of the Portuguese Championship. Porto, Sporting and Estoril come next, with 10 points. The Dragons and Lions make a derby this Saturday.